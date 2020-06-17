CSA CONNECT ME ICT now online

Dominica’s Representative of the Commonwealth Students Association is proud to announce that, as of Monday June 16th, its CONNECT ME ICT Project is on ‘online’ (up and running).

Communities and households have been severely impacted as residents mainly from the vulnerable sections of the society mostly low-income earners have been subjected to the most lay-offs across the island. As such, many families now have little source of income and are finding it difficult to cope under these financial constraints. Connect Me ICT was created to alleviate some of the pressure placed upon students and their households by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connect Me ICT Project consists of 3 main components.

The donation of tablets to students from vulnerable communities and low-income households. The placement of mobile internet boxes in rural communities, to assist students in accessing their online classes and assignments as well as other internet related, resources to enable them to succeed in their educational pursuits. This was accomplished compliments Sagicor Life Inc. and Love One Teach One Foundation. The setting up of a printing arrangement at the Dominica Youth Business Trust, where students and parents will be allowed to print educational material at no cost to them. Persons are advised to send documents to nso.dominica1@gmail.com prior to pick up at the Youth Business Trust.

If you require any further information please contact the CSA’s country representative Mr. Jonathan Jones at 17676176582 or jonathanjonese@gmail.com