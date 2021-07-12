Cubans protest over worsening situation in Cuba during COVID

Cuban special forces violently clashed with protesters during anti-government marches spurred on by food shortages and surging COVID numbers in Cuba reports The Sun.

Cuba is currently facing its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union. Footage published in the Miami Herald reportedly shows cops shooting directly at protesters.

Security forces in Havana, helped by suspected plain clothes officers, have arrested about two dozen protesters with special forces jeeps being called in with mounted machine guns as mobs overturned cars and pelted missiles. Protesters took to the streets from Havana to Santiago Cuba demanding ,among other things, a faster roll out of the vaccine and an end to daily blackouts.

Meanwhile Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel has said that some of the protesters are sincere but that they have been incited by “mercenaries” and a US backed media campaign to undermine his government.

