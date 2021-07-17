Cultural Ambassador ‘Benji’ supports music, cultural arts and creole language in school curriculum

Dominica’s Cultural Ambassador, Wayne “Benji N2O” Benjamin pledges his full support for the introduction of music, cultural arts and Creole Language to be included in the school’s curriculum.
Benjamin, who is also a member of the Triple Kay Band, made the disclosure while addressing the launching ceremony of the 2021 Emancipation Day Celebrations earlier this week.
“Today is the first day I address you as Cultural Ambassador,” he said. “Two of my plans I have outlined, the introduction of music, cultural arts and Creole language into schools, creating an agency where everyone within the art form can get registered, recognized and get paid for their work.”
According to him, this will be done through proper consultation throughout the ministry and stakeholders.
He said from the inception of the cultural division promoting and staging of culture has always been at the forefront.
He called on everyone within the arts with ideas to support the cultural division in planning.
“I can assure you the work between the culture division and myself won’t stop here,” Benjamin stated. “I believe we are at a point in time where we can make big improvements within culture and give that energetic boost that is needed.”
He envisages somewhere in the future that Dominica’s culture will be heard and displayed on the world stage and its name and flag will be celebrated.
“We must also understand culture is not just about music and the arts, but it’s about our way of life, the way we walk, the way we talk, the food we eat,” he noted.
The title was bestowed upon Benjamin on February 1st 2021 and will run for two years in the first instance.
20 Comments
I do not believe Mr. Benjamin is of the acumen to accomplish this feat. His music is pure garbage, misleading the the youth. This looks like a political appointment.
it is a political appointment. Triple K has 2 lead singers, and one is way more versatile. However he does not support the ruling government and has even appeared on the stage of the opposition. He himself has said that when the band is approached to do political events, the contacts for the government always says they want the band, but they dont want “the other guy” on their stage. Benji now is brown noser. Kind of feller that like to make friends with whoever popular and have all the scene. Feminine trait if you ask me but is so a lot of man is in Dominica. Want to be seen with people rolling with people, enjoy the good time. when they finish dont be surprised if they talking behind your back. anyway best of luck Mr. Benjamin. Still waiting to see what you can do as a “cultural ambassador”. Jobs for the boys.
ok ? So? And? isnt he expected to support it? why is this news? When last Benji wrote a proper song that was an actual hit ? The real songs he has tried to write have been lack lustre and mediocre.
Now as ambassador, you said “Two of my plans I have outlined, the introduction of music, cultural arts and Creole language into schools, creating an agency where everyone within the art form can get registered, recognized and get paid for their work.” for the second one, i wish you the best of luck as i do not think you have the capacity to execute this properly, or at all. The first plan i believe that has already been long in the process where creole to be introduced. That is NOT your idea. Again you Mr. Benjamin are not an originator or an original person. Have always been a follow fashion and a copier.
Where are the gold chains and the Rolex to flash. How hard or how much do you have to pose to reap the benefits of the jumbie money. Nevertheless you are hooked already. Poor soul
Rolex only fake anyway. Not even a Skerrit ‘Ambassador’ can afford a Rolex. Only the conman himself can easily afford it.
Rolex is so cliche anyway. there are other watches that are waaay more expensive. The makers dont even need to advertise.
Can YOU afford CLICHE? I do not even ask you if you can afford one of the other four makes that are costlier than a Rolex. One thing is for sure, I’m sure your PM has at least a few in his private collection. I hear you asking how can he afford that. Good question that! Most certainly not on PM wages…
Ee rear lar vant
Creole, like pidgin English, has no real grammar or lexicon and varies from village to village. It’s somewhat useless. Meanwhile, if a kid learns to speak in a manner that would advance him outside of Dominica, he gets teased for “talking white”. Dominica must adapt to the wider world stage.
Creole is a real way for people to communicate and I use it because it has vibes ani’s is very colourful. At the same time, we must also learn proper English to advance in the wider world but there is nothing to be ashamed of our own lang.
Actually creole is a kanguage understood by most french speaking nations. That includes many african nations, french canada and french polynesia. Where you are right is that creole differs from community to community, country to country, as like english, it is spoken with different accents, and grammar styles. Non the less it is a form of communication that can be valuable. I dont speak it fluently but i wish i did as we are next to two french islands who can understand creole.
Embassador for sewo and booze!!!!!
Proud of you benji! Keep the party going and i love the words of growth inspiration and encouragement you have sang over the years to help the youth aspire to reach their full potential.
I am all for preserving culture, but I am unsure what falls under the term “cultural arts”.
To my mind, art and culture fall under different categories. Culture is inherited; it is something we share and feel comfortable with. Art on the other hand is individualistic; very often it is something different to what had gone before, and as such can be controversial.
Dynamic and daring interpretations of Dominica’s cultural dress, music and dance might be considered “cultural art” but I doubt that such innovations would meet with popular approval.
Benji, we have a real professional , Earl for that now. Yes, he kind of blingy too but does not hide his eyes behind fancy shades. Don’t know what you can teach the children boy. Just stick with your nonsense songs and noisy music. Well, if you call that art, good for you but I think that is not educational at all but plain rubbish.
Whom ever you Toto is . You seem like a sad, sad piece of crap to answer like that.
That’s all I’m writing, I just couldn’t read your comment and write anything.
‘Whom ever you Toto is’, heavens above, which school did you go to? Must be the one Skerrit taught ‘English’…
It depends. Does de weird/verb ‘is’ govern Toto or de word ‘you’ ?
YOU are as mad as a spring hare!
Is ok if you are lost for words. Just keep shaking your head, that is better than shaking your pampalang anyway anytime. Benji an ambassador is a joke man, an embarrassment and and making our country look so common. Money can buy bling but never class or respect bro.
Question. Have you ever seen a happy piece of crap?