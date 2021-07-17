Cultural Ambassador ‘Benji’ supports music, cultural arts and creole language in school curriculum

Dominica’s Cultural Ambassador, Wayne “Benji N2O” Benjamin pledges his full support for the introduction of music, cultural arts and Creole Language to be included in the school’s curriculum.

Benjamin, who is also a member of the Triple Kay Band, made the disclosure while addressing the launching ceremony of the 2021 Emancipation Day Celebrations earlier this week.

“Today is the first day I address you as Cultural Ambassador,” he said. “Two of my plans I have outlined, the introduction of music, cultural arts and Creole language into schools, creating an agency where everyone within the art form can get registered, recognized and get paid for their work.”

According to him, this will be done through proper consultation throughout the ministry and stakeholders.

He said from the inception of the cultural division promoting and staging of culture has always been at the forefront.

He called on everyone within the arts with ideas to support the cultural division in planning.

“I can assure you the work between the culture division and myself won’t stop here,” Benjamin stated. “I believe we are at a point in time where we can make big improvements within culture and give that energetic boost that is needed.”

He envisages somewhere in the future that Dominica’s culture will be heard and displayed on the world stage and its name and flag will be celebrated.

“We must also understand culture is not just about music and the arts, but it’s about our way of life, the way we walk, the way we talk, the food we eat,” he noted.

The title was bestowed upon Benjamin on February 1st 2021 and will run for two years in the first instance.