DAIC Hosts the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit as Keynote Speaker at Eggs & Issues Breakfast

Roseau, November 20, 2020 – The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) will host the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica at its final Eggs & Issues Breakfast for 2020 on the theme, “The Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program: Opportunities for Economic Advancement and Population Growth’. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Fort Young Hotel Palisades Restaurant.

In DAIC’s continued effort to facilitate a platform for sharing of valuable knowledge and exchanging of ideas for enhanced decision making, DAIC is pleased to extend an invitation to its members, partners and the wider private sector.

According to Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, the Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program is designed to recognize the government’s interest in providing a unique status to applicants who make a significant financial investment in the country, adding valuable foreign direct investment into the private sector. This widens Dominica’s economic base by expanding business activity and creating new jobs.

As such, DAIC encourages all Members and Private Sector Stakeholders to attend this Breakfast to understand from the perspective of the Prime Minister on the opportunities of the Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program to the economic advancement and population growth of Dominica.

The cost of attendance is $160.00 XCD for Members of DAIC and $200.00 XCD for Non-Members. DAIC encourages confirmations of attendance by Monday, November 30th as seats are limited. To confirm reservations, contact DAIC at (767)449-1962 or [email protected].

DAIC expresses gratitude to the Fort Young Hotel, Digicel Dominica Ltd., Do It Center, SOL EC Ltd., Argo Development Studios, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, The National Bank of Dominica, Dominica Cooperative Societies League Limited, and Springfield Trading Limited for their partnership in the hosting of this event.