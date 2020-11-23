DAIC Hosts the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit as Keynote Speaker at Eggs & Issues Breakfast

Roseau, November 20, 2020 – The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) will host the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica at its final Eggs & Issues Breakfast for 2020 on the theme, “The Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program: Opportunities for Economic Advancement and Population Growth’. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Fort Young Hotel Palisades Restaurant.
In DAIC’s continued effort to facilitate a platform for sharing of valuable knowledge and exchanging of ideas for enhanced decision making, DAIC is pleased to extend an invitation to its members, partners and the wider private sector.
According to Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, the Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program is designed to recognize the government’s interest in providing a unique status to applicants who make a significant financial investment in the country, adding valuable foreign direct investment into the private sector. This widens Dominica’s economic base by expanding business activity and creating new jobs.
As such, DAIC encourages all Members and Private Sector Stakeholders to attend this Breakfast to understand from the perspective of the Prime Minister on the opportunities of the Dominica Entrepreneurship Visa Program to the economic advancement and population growth of Dominica.
The cost of attendance is $160.00 XCD for Members of DAIC and $200.00 XCD for Non-Members. DAIC encourages confirmations of attendance by Monday, November 30th as seats are limited. To confirm reservations, contact DAIC at (767)449-1962 or [email protected].
DAIC expresses gratitude to the Fort Young Hotel, Digicel Dominica Ltd., Do It Center, SOL EC Ltd., Argo Development Studios, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, The National Bank of Dominica, Dominica Cooperative Societies League Limited, and Springfield Trading Limited for their partnership in the hosting of this event.
9 Comments
I hope the Doctor-Doctor not coming again with that nonsense that we should breed more. Our women are not sows you know but educated and smarter than men. Forget about that and get young people off that NEP programme and give them proper jobs. Roosevelt please my man your head gonflay already just make sure it doesn’t burst. Seventeen years you there alreadynnand the only thing that grow is you.
Have the DAIC been living in Mars the last 15 plus years? Why in Gods name is this organization enabling the BS of this fool? Skerrit is PM for 15 years and in government for over 20 years. What record of accomplishment he is going to share that we don’t already know? Why is anyone paying to listen to the head of the government who is paid to do the people work and any information from him must be relayed to the public free. Skerrit is an expert in lying and deception. That is about it. The instrument of our democracy to create visionary progress is the parliament through the debate of ideas. The best outcome is developed there. This lunatic skirts the parliament and all we have seen is rum shop mediocrity. DIAC is a joke. Government don’t develop a country as been evidence for the last 20 years. The creative juices and ingenuity of the private sector will. Total waste of time!!!!
Dominicans, please wake up and get failed incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit out of our government ASAP. As soon as possible.
This man appears to be a political clown, incompetent, lacks vision and behaves like a fake comedian who has the people of Dominica laugh at him on a daily basis.
Skerrit is NOT sufficiently politically astute to be a member of Parliament muchless to be this Prime Odd Minister. Our nature Isle urgently needs decent, intellectual, mature people to be our Prime Minister and ministers of government.
Our Nature Isle has been abused due to the fact of this failed incompetent Skerrit and this Questionable inmature failed Labour government.
Our villages wrey doomed, lacks development of every kind where there are no jobs and our agriculture where our people have toil and failed due to the abyss of Skerrit’s Immaturity, lacks the knowledge of Socioeconomic development and has reduced our struggling people as beggars as our passports are sold all…
Stuppes… Skerrit of all people??. You’ll don’t know nor have someone with professional level of decorum, political decency, honourably respected and visionary focus with clear leadership skills.
Not Skerrit please, don’t stain your name and professionalism. We need and deserve decency, mature women and men in our government and don’t wish to be aligned to any fake Immature childish failed Prime (Odd) minister who has failed our people and ruin our economy, agriculture and has stained the name of our Government and our Dominica and it’s people.
We Decency in Dominica’s government and Governance now. We need decent, trusted competent professional trustworthy reliable, formidable Leadership. We welcome and commit Hon. Lennox Linton, our distinguished experienced commited trusted competent professional trustworthy formidable UWP leader and his Team.
Dominicans wake.
ApresBondie CE later. Dominicans, please wake up it’s time for change. Get rid of failed incompetent Skerrit…
There is nothing to gain from having Mr. Skerrit at any function to do with the economy or job creation.
Guest speaker? Firstly, the man has NEVER had any formal training in economics or financial matters.
Secondly, Mr. Skerrit has given birth to hundreds of lies during his tenure as the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Thirdly, nothing Mr. Skerrit says is even remotely true. The man is a congenital falsifier. He will come to this function with his prepared script replete with false assertions painting a rosy picture about the present state of the local economy. The ‘gentleman’ is a superb con artist.
…and what exactly would the ‘keynote speaker’ know about expanding business and creating jobs through the Dominica entrepreneurship visa program? He will be giving more of our passports to his cabal business friends for them to sell and get richer. Why doesn’t the keynote speaker give the citizens of Dominica a detailed description of this program and tell them exactly how it will work? I guess that’s to much to ask! We need to dispose of this keynote speaker, he overstayed his welcome.
The DAIC is just a piece of useless abbreviation. I just want to juxtapose the the personal characteristics of Mr. Lennox Linton against that of Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit.
Mr. Linton Mr. Skerrit
1) Empathetic 1) Sadistic
2) Well-mannered. 2) Uncouth
3) Articulate. 3) Incoherent (arm-arm-arm)
4)Humble. 4) Egomaniacal
5) Intelligent 5) Mindless
6) Honest. 6) Nakedly Corrupt
7) Selfless 7)Narcissistic
The erudite Mr. Linton, by light years, is a much more superior person (in character traits) than the dense Mr. Skerrit.
This Nonsense is not going to get us anywhere especially under this failed incompetent Skerrit his failed questionable incompetent Bobol deceitful Labour government.
It is time our people and our Dominica wake up to this ongoing deceitfullness Nonsensical, deceptive Labour government under this failed immature visionless So called failed Skerrit and his obvious salient silent Labour government ministers and ignorant blind followers that assists this outdated failed Labour government and its failed incompetent Questionable inmature failed Prime (Odd) Minister who he and his failed Labour government has reduced our suffering families and people to poverty, begging, while the socioeconomic factors are not applied towards the overall sustainable development of our Dominica. Skerrit sells our Passports, killed our agriculture economy and Reduced our people to begging and gain loyalty to him. Skerrit failed.
It’s shame to have failed incompetent inmature Skerrit as Prime of our nature…
Skerrit is behind this entire scheme to Pimp the country sovereignty even further and demoralize the country.Dominica lost its good name because of corruption.