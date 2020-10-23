DAIC Support Regional Private Sector Dialogue on Trade Facilitation and the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce as part of the Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) invites the Private Sector and key stakeholders to join the Regional Private Sector Dialogue on Trade Facilitation and the COVID-19 Pandemic on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, Eastern Standard Time.

This virtual Regional Private Sector Dialogue is a joint initiative of CARICHAM, the CARICOM Secretariat, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission with support from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The recommendations from this Dialogue will be presented to the CARICOM’s Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) to influence and inform regional economic recovery strategies.

Regional and international trade have been adversely impacted by the measures taken to contain and minimize the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the business community across the region have reported of more burdensome and time-consuming import and export procedures at borders which intensify the COVID-19 challenges to survive and pivot in the face of the pandemic.

Furthermore, this Dialogue will provide a platform for CARICOM private sector representatives and business support organizations to discuss the COVID-19-related trade facilitation challenges and priorities of the business community, in particular the MSME sector which accounts for approximately ninety percent (90%) of CARICOM businesses. It will also allow participants to showcase successful strategies that businesses have employed amid COVID-19.

At this Dialogue, representatives of regional and international organisations involved in trade facilitation, including the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), World Bank Group, International Trade Centre (ITC), World Trade Organisation (WTO) Secretariat, and UNCTAD will share trade facilitation best practices that have been adopted as part of the global response to facilitate trade, support business continuity, and keep international supply chains open.

DAIC encourages all Members and Stakeholders involved in facilitating trade to attend this Dialogue as Dominica’s participation and feedback are vital in supporting and influencing the enhancement of CARICOM’s regional economic recovery strategies.

Registration is available via www.caribbeanchambers.net/upcoming-events. For more information, contact the DAIC at 1(767)449-1962 or [email protected]