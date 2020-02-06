Dame Eugenia Charles Memorial Lecture tonight on women’s role in reparations

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will host its Dame Eugenia Charles Memorial Lecture tonight, on the topic “Upgrading to first-class: The role and contributions of Dominican women in the Caribbean Reparations Movement.”

The event will begin at 7:00 pm at UWI’s Open Campus auditorium where the Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and chair of the Open Campus Council, Dr. June Soomer, will be the featured speaker.

Dr. Soomer told the state-owned radio station today that she intends to educate people on the fact that enslavement was not gender-neutral and women fought for their freedom from the beginning.

She wants her audience to go with the message that it is time for black women to take their place in society.

“I am sure in Dominica you don’t know the names of the people who worked on the plantations, these young women who, at fourteen, were bearing children and whose children would always be enslaved because they were not white women,” she explained.

She believes that women were at the bottom of the scale, treated the worst and “we were exploited not just for our reproduction.”

According to Dr. Soomer, focus will also be placed on Amerindian women as it has never been spoken of in previous lectures.

She said Amerindian women need to be given a voice as their faces are not seen in history.

“You get the impression when you read some books that women were just there…but we worked hard alongside men in the fields… we were involved in resistance; we were involved in rebuilding society,” Soomer stated.

She added that Dame Eugenia Charles, Dominica’s first female prime minister, was able to span both the pre and post-independence period as a leader at a time where women were not capable of accomplishing certain goals.

“I want women to know that they can be leaders, not only in this country but in the region,” Soomer remarked.

The UWI is expecting a bumper attendance and as such will be preparing a second room to allow individuals to view the lecture simultaneously with those in the auditorium via technology should the room be inadequate.

This is the first time the lecture will be held since Hurricane Maria in 2017.