DAPD receives over $10,000 worth of equipment through GEF Small Grant Project

Eight beneficiaries of the Dominica Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (DAPD) Incorporated have received over ten thousand dollars’ worth of equipment.

The donation was made possible through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grant Project (SGP) along with DAPD Inc.

The tools were given to fisher folk, famers, craft makers and catering members of the organization to assist them in rebuilding as well as earning a living for themselves.

Member of the GEF SGP National Committee, Josephine Dublin Prince said at the handing over ceremony held recently that the goal of the program is to build capacity, becoming self-sustaining and act as an advocate in matters concerning the holistic development and welfare of persons with disability in society.

“For the persons of disability, empowerment is also one of the major components of the program,” she said.

She said this program will assist the beneficiaries to provide for their families and will allow them to have a different perspective about themselves.

“The DAPD have actually showed to the rest of Dominicans that you don’t just sit on your laurels and expect to benefit to be given by a government institution but you seek out funding agencies with their own ideas.”

In May, the DAPD signed a one-year project in relations to climate change and disasters funded by the Global Environment Facility SGP under the title “Empowering persons with disabilities for climate change through capacity building and livelihood support” where number of activities will be held by the organization towards the end of April next year.