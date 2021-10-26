DAPD’s 15th National Dollar Day is scheduled for Friday October 29, 2021, three days after its 38th anniversary on Tuesday October 26, 2021.
“Towards a Post Covid-19 Future, With Your Treasure” is the theme that has been adopted for this event.
National Dollar Day was first introduced in 2006, and over the years, it has contributed substantially in the generation of funds from local sources that complements grants provided by external benefactors and has ensured our progress, sustainability, survival and advancement.
As we resume partial office operations following the upgrading of our Development Centre, and the eventual return to some form of normalcy, we are acutely aware that our focus still has to be on operating and surviving in a COVID-19 environment until this pandemic is brought to some form of control.
Against this background, we will be embarking on the 15th National Dollar Day. In doing so, we are depending on corporate and private citizens, foreign nationals and companies operating on the island, civil society, learning institutions and individuals of all walks of life to contribute towards this venture.
With the expectation and confidence that this year’s activity will receive the support of the Dominican population, we kindly make with thanksgiving; this public appeal for your support.
Contributions can be made at any time between now and December 31, 2021.
3 Comments
Nathalie, I wish you luck but when I reflect that if Roosevelt take from us for his rent bill for one month would be a very useful contribution to your organisation when you must try and and a dollar from people that haven’t got a cent I must rest my case.
Toto, you haven’t indicated whether you are making a financial contribution yourself. What good are your comments to Nathalie and DAPD if all you can offer is sarcasm?
Have you made a contribution? Oh sorry, I got you mixed up, you are a Skerrit supporter. You lot never put in, you only take out. Useless corrupt individual.