DASCI Awards Six (6) scholarships to students in Dominica

Dominica America Scholarship & Culture, Inc. (DASCI) is pleased to announce that six (6) students from three (3) Primary Schools have been chosen to receive scholarships valued at US$750 each for the upcoming 2020-2021 School Year to further their secondary education.

DASCI is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization mostly comprised of Dominicans living in Florida.

Every year, the organization invites students from a select number of Primary Schools to apply. Different schools from different school zones are chosen each year so that, over time, all schools will have an opportunity for their students to participate in the Scholarship Program.

This year’s scholarship recipients are from Paix Bouche Primary – one (1) student, Roseau Primary – two (2) students, and Kelleb John Laurent Primary – three (3) students. Summarizing her vision and the varied resource needs of the school, the Principal of Kelleb Laurent Primary School remarked: “That’s the kinds of things I want to do …. change people’s lives and make the world a better place.” School Principals play a critical role in facilitating the application process for their students.

DASCI has been awarding scholarships to Primary School graduates bound for Secondary School in Dominica since 2007 and, to date, has awarded 49 such scholarships. The program is open to students requesting financial assistance and who meet the scholarship requirements set out in the application.

The process for the 2021-2022 cycle will begin in early January 2021 so students graduating in 2021 and school principals should look for the announcement and program details on DASCI’s website at www.dasci.org.