Date of World Creole Music Festival 2020 changed to 1 week before Creole Day

The World Creole Music Festival’s schedule of dates has been changed for the first time in 23 years of the Festival’s history.

Rather than having the Festival fall the weekend before Creole day the “3 nights of pulsating rythmns” will be held one week earlier.

Marva Williams Events Coordinator at the Dominica Festivals Committee speaking at a press conference today, when asked if the change of date will affect the number of visitors who come for the event she indicated that she does not believe that will be the case.

Williams went on to explain, “If you love the World Creole Music Festival then you will come for the World Creole Music Festival.” She further explained in coming to the decision that from an organizational perspective they made various recommendations and questions were asked.

Williams pointed out that the logistics of the event were also examined as well as the whole independence calendar. “I believe the decision was made at a government level and our aim was just to put the information out early enough…”

This was in order to allow those who were just waiting for that information to book their travel arrangements.

In a press release yesterday Tuesday 28th January, the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) indicated that the festival was held 1 week earlier to accommodate preparations for celebrating the country’s 42nd anniversary of Independence on November 3, 2020. The following excerpt from the release explains how the Festival fits into the schedule of events around the Independence and what to expect culturally from the show:

The WCMF which is part of the wider celebrations for Dominica’s annual independence anniversary, and is preceded by a variety of cultural events, competition and fringe musical events, has become well known for attracting some of the region’s major acts in the creole musical genres like Cadence-lypso and Bouyon from Dominica, Zouk from the French Antilles, Compas from Haiti, as well as other genres with Caribbean and African roots, like Reggae and Dancehall from Jamaica, Soca and Calypso from Trinidad and other Caribbean islands and Afro-beat from the African continent.

Barring extreme conditions such as 2017 when the festival was cancelled due to Hurricane Maria or in 2010 when night two (October 30th) was effectively postponed to the afternoon of the following day due to Tropical Storm Tomas, this is the first significant alteration in time or date of the WCMF.