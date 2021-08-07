DBF announces COVID ZOOM Discussion for Sunday 8th August at 3pm

In view of the current situation related to a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Dominica Business Forum Inc. (DBF Inc.) will convene a private sector virtual discussion at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday 8th August 2021 to discuss the developing situation via Zoom.

The Board of Governors of the Dominica Business Forum Inc. (DBF Inc.) is concerned about the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in the Commonwealth of Dominica and what appears to be the much feared incidence of community spread of the virus. The DBF Inc. is equally concerned about the impact that another prolonged shutdown will have on the private sector and the national economy at a time when many businesses are still struggling from the effects of Hurricane Maria and the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is indeed regrettable that the efforts of our healthcare workers and the population in controlling the impact of the pandemic, over the last eighteen months, appear to be futile due to the indiscretions of those who have disregarded the seriousness and devastating effect of the pandemic on human lives and livelihoods.

The Dominica Business Forum Inc. (DBF Inc.) is appealing to the Dominican population to cooperate with the health authorities in complying with the various protocols established, to take the vaccine and for those who choose not to be vaccinated to recognize that they are at greater risk of contracting the virus and, therefore more care and attention is demanded from them, while their individual rights are respected.

The Dominica Business Forum Inc. (DBF Inc.) is concerned about the politicization of the pandemic and wishes to remind the population that Covid-19 is colour blind and regardless of your political persuasion, if the necessary precautions are not taken, persons will fall victim to the virus, which may be fatal.

The Dominica Business Forum Inc. (DBF Inc.) is appealing to the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica to adopt a more inclusive approach towards the pandemic and the consultative process is key towards uniting the country against a common enemy, Covid-19.

As the private sector copes with the current emergency order which has brought many businesses to a halt, we pray that greater consideration will be given to the decision making process and to those who are adversely affected.

The public discussion at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday 8th August 2021 is open to the private sector and civil society and will be live on Facebook. Those interested in participating via Zoom can email: [email protected] for the link.