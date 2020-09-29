DCP successor donates soap to teachers in support of keeping families safe during COVID

With the aim of ensuring the safe reopening of schools for the new 2020/2021 academic year, DCP Successors Ltd. donated 40 cases of their REDDY Germicidal soap to the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) to be distributed to their members island wide to help keep themselves and their families safe.
This is a follow up to the company’s donation of roughly 300 cases of soap to frontline workers, including nurses, police officers, fire officers, port workers, customs personnel, as well asto the hospital and government quarantine in March and is another example of the emphasis the company places on being a good corporate citizen.
We would like to take this opportunity to wish all the teachers, principals, staff, students, and parents a safe and successful 2020/2021 school year.
We would also like to encourage and implore all Dominicans to continue practicing good personal hygiene and to take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves, their families, and each other safe.
Together, we shall overcome COVID-19.
In photo: General Manager of DCPS Successors Ltd., Mr. Damien Sorhaindo handing over a case
of soap to Mr. Mervin Alexander, President of the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT).
4 Comments
Great gesture, but time to transition into liquid hand soap. Bar soap is a thing of the past.
Only in Dominica everything outdated is valuable!
One would have thought it might be more essential to make some face mask available to both students and teachers; if you protect from the virus by washing hands when one can easily breath in the or ingest the virus what good will the bars of soap do?
These days there are few washing powered detergent; they are liquified in order to be accommodated by washing machines!Humans don’t wash cloths with hands anymore.Perhaps only in Dominica oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Not everyone in Dominica can afford a Washing Machine.
Keep Roosevelt in power; the nation will forever be denied of the most common essentials of life!
You all will forever go to the river bending your back over stones washing your garments.
I’m a man; nonetheless, one time while living in Antigua, I went home; had some dirty cloths, everybody busy planting fig, so I had to do for myself.
I went to Londonderry river to wash, I can tell you that’s not easy.
While washing I had a flash back of a huge laundry in the middle of St. John’s on High Street called Martinizine; at the time owned and operated by a Dominican from the village of Thibaud, it was still there the last time I went to Antigua.
And I wondered; how come Dominicans are successful in helping to build peoples country; nevertheless, we cannot accomplish anything at home!
Tell you why; lack of employment for one; the dependency on Skerrit handouts, no ambition to see the country move forward, and too content with nothing!