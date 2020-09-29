DCP successor donates soap to teachers in support of keeping families safe during COVID

With the aim of ensuring the safe reopening of schools for the new 2020/2021 academic year, DCP Successors Ltd. donated 40 cases of their REDDY Germicidal soap to the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) to be distributed to their members island wide to help keep themselves and their families safe.

This is a follow up to the company’s donation of roughly 300 cases of soap to frontline workers, including nurses, police officers, fire officers, port workers, customs personnel, as well asto the hospital and government quarantine in March and is another example of the emphasis the company places on being a good corporate citizen.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish all the teachers, principals, staff, students, and parents a safe and successful 2020/2021 school year.

We would also like to encourage and implore all Dominicans to continue practicing good personal hygiene and to take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves, their families, and each other safe.

Together, we shall overcome COVID-19.

In photo: General Manager of DCPS Successors Ltd., Mr. Damien Sorhaindo handing over a case

of soap to Mr. Mervin Alexander, President of the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT).