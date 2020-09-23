DDA collaborates with ‘Travel with Clem’ to produce videos promoting Dominica

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) through the Dominica Festivals Committee and the Marketing Department has been working on a collaboration with African influencer, Dr. Clementine Affana, to put together a series of promotional videos that will feature, select local celebrities, properties in the accommodation sector and sites and attractions in Dominica.

The series, “Travel with Clem”, saw the release of its first episode on September 14, 2020 and second on September 16, 2020.

The “Travel with Clem” series commenced filming early August and will truly showcase some stunning facts about our local celebrities, the beauty and adventure within Dominica, and the amazing experiences of the unique accommodations.

The series will feature personalities like Miss Dominica 2020 – Savahnn James, Calypso King – Jaydee, the Triple Kay Band, the Signal Band, Tasha P, Starsha, Reo, Quan, Asher Thomas, and Marie Pascale Affana.

Lodgings such as Secret Bay, Fort Young Hotel, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, Hibiscus Valley Inn, Manicou River, Rosalie Bay Resort, Caribbean Sea View Cottages, The Champs Hotel, Sea World Guest House Restaurant and Bar, Harmony Villa and Atlantique View Resort & Spa will be featured.

The DDA expresses gratitude to Dr. Clementine Affana who is a Medical Doctor by profession, an entrepreneur, travel blogger, business owner and life enthusiast. She is passionate about travel and cultural immersion. She created the brand -Travel with Clem in 2016, which teaches young millennials and busy professionals to travel the world without having to quit their full-time job.

The “Travel with Clem” series will produce 11 episodes.

