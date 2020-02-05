DDA to host Miss World Europe 2019 as a special guest for Miss Dominica 2020

The Discover Dominica Association (DDA) will host Miss World Europe 2019, Ophély Mézino as its special guest for Miss Dominica 2020.

Mezino has a number of titles to her name which includes Miss Guadeloupe 2018, Miss France 1st Runner-Up 2019, Miss World France 2019, 1st Runner-Up in the Miss World Competition 2019 and Miss World Europe.

During its weekly press conference, Marketing Executive of DDA, Samantha Letang said Mezino was assisted by a Dominican National for the Miss World Pageant.

“I must say here that for her preparations for the Miss World Pageant, she was assisted by Dominican, Shannon Henderson who was her English coach and a very good friend of hers, so we really have to say Dominica is all over and helping in pageantry,” she said.

At her stay in Dominica, Letang said Mezino will have the opportunity to spend quality time with the contestants of the Miss Dominica Pageant as well as visit various sites and attractions while on island.

Miss World Europe was born on Reunion Island but raised in Guadeloupe and is currently a chemistry and engineering student.

Meantime, Sales and Marketing Assistant at Josephine Gabriel and Company Limited, Gerald George has announced that for the second year in a row, Trois Pitons Water will be the official water for the carnival season.

He stated that Josephine Gabriel also works alongside its brands of Heineken and Coca-Cola.

“We are also the sponsor of… the Dominica Calypso Association, Lumination with Signal Band…Hysteria costume band, Viva la Carnival, and the Junior Calypso Monarch,” George said.

George stated that his company will invest a sum of $EC100,000 into this year’s carnival.