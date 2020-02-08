De Examiner is Junior Calypso Monarch again

St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) student Malik Darroux “De Examiner” has made a successful defense of his junior calypso title when he again won in 2020 to make it two from two.

In 2020 he won his first title and was under pressure from the six other competitors in the 2020 junior calypso monarch held at the Windsor forecourt on February 7, 2020.

Performing at number 6 with a song entitled “visions” written by SMA school teacher Jerry Lloyd, De Examiner used the cartoon characters on television to display the ill effects it has on the youth of the country.

Clearly, he was among the top four competitors as he graced the staged and bellowed his lyrics to the audience. Now in 5th form, he said that he was “always confident”.

“I am happy and excited at winning, I was confident despite the challenges, but I knew that once I did not make any mistakes I would be safe,” he said.

The 1st runner up was Dominica Grammar School (DGS) student Jedan Jno Baptiste “De Jed” with a song entitled “Lost Boys written by veteran calypso written Pat Aaron. Delight Cizanne Peter, “Cizlight of the St. John’s Academy with “My pledge” written by Fitzroy Hilton was the 2nd runners up followed by 12 year old SMA student Adrian Piper “De Magician” with a song “its over” written by school teacher Ian Jackson.

The other competitors were Torah Darroux “De Essence with a song Bring back JSP by Ian Jackson, 11 year old Naliyah George, Nali G of the St. Martin Primary with a song Children now a days written by Jemma Fontaine and Nayah George and Covent High School (CHS) student Carina Audain Singing C with a song “lets make a difference” written by Haugette St. Hailaire were the other competitors.

The show was organized by the LEO Club of Dominica.

Video highlights from the show and the winners full performance can be viewed below courtesy of Mystelics of Be Real Be Positive Tv (BrBpTV)