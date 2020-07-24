UPDATE: Injured man found on roadside in Delices succumbs to injuries

Dominica News Online - Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 10:45 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Symbert St. Ville photo courtesy Facebook

Police are investigating what has been described as a hit and run incident in the Delices area which left one man dead. The dead man has been identified as Symbert St. Ville.

DNO understands that St. Ville was found lying on the roadside on Thursday evening with multiple injuries.

Reports are that he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.

Investigations continue into the matter.

Photo courtesy Emo News

St. Ville, was pronounced dead at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

8 Comments

  1. Braindamage
    July 25, 2020

    Condolences to the family.
    Hoping the police check every Auto Body Shop around …

  2. NatureBoy
    July 24, 2020

    Very sad to hear this news. Sincere condolences to the surviving loved ones. Comfortingly, the Bible gives a clear hope of a resurrection in the near future. Act 24:15.

    Now DNO could I please suggest that in cases where your photos need to be heavily redacted (eg blurred to obscure parts) due to sensitivity, that you simply not post any photo at all, for the non-redacted parts shown, as in this article, really shows nothing significant and makes no point.

    A picture is supposed to be worth a thousand words – or even more. So if the photo cannot appropriately accomplish that goal, it is better left out entirely.

  3. Roseau River
    July 24, 2020

    RIP. Condolences to the family. I pray the good lord will provide guidance during this trying time.

  4. Talking I talking
    July 24, 2020

    Is hit and run the new kind of warfare in Dominica today? Last week we had one involving a bus owned by the Skerrit newly appointed tourist ambassador, though I can see their cocomakaque in that fake story and today is another one all the way in Delivers? Seems like the first one was a test hit and since the test was successful then let’s do the real thing since nobody will be charged for crime

    • Focused
      July 25, 2020

      You sound so stupid. Can’t even speak English. Your name says it all.

      As a young person I see our future failing having the likes of you in leadership in this country.

      Ignorance is a certificate of achievement for those who you follow so I am not surprised

  5. tk
    July 24, 2020

    :( :( :( :-? :-? :-?

  6. Legion
    July 24, 2020

    What at the Shepherd matter? Was it swept under the carpet?

    • Eighteen three
      July 24, 2020

      What the hell you on about :I am surprised DNO print that load of crap!!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available