UPDATE: Injured man found on roadside in Delices succumbs to injuries

Police are investigating what has been described as a hit and run incident in the Delices area which left one man dead. The dead man has been identified as Symbert St. Ville.

DNO understands that St. Ville was found lying on the roadside on Thursday evening with multiple injuries.

Reports are that he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.

Investigations continue into the matter.

