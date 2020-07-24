UPDATE: Injured man found on roadside in Delices succumbs to injuries

Police are investigating what has been described as a hit and run incident in the Delices area which left one man dead. The dead man has been identified as Symbert St. Ville.
DNO understands that St. Ville was found lying on the roadside on Thursday evening with multiple injuries.
Reports are that he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.
Investigations continue into the matter.
St. Ville, was pronounced dead at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital
Condolences to the family.
Hoping the police check every Auto Body Shop around …
Very sad to hear this news. Sincere condolences to the surviving loved ones. Comfortingly, the Bible gives a clear hope of a resurrection in the near future. Act 24:15.
Now DNO could I please suggest that in cases where your photos need to be heavily redacted (eg blurred to obscure parts) due to sensitivity, that you simply not post any photo at all, for the non-redacted parts shown, as in this article, really shows nothing significant and makes no point.
A picture is supposed to be worth a thousand words – or even more. So if the photo cannot appropriately accomplish that goal, it is better left out entirely.
RIP. Condolences to the family. I pray the good lord will provide guidance during this trying time.
What at the Shepherd matter? Was it swept under the carpet?
