Deadly shooting on movie set involving Alec Baldwin

MSNBC - Friday, October 22nd, 2021 at 9:09 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Baldwin from 2018 – picture courtesy his Facebook page

On Thursday, US movie star Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his latest movie that killed the cinematographer and director, MSNBC reported. The cinematographer was 42 year old Halyna Hutchins and the director was Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s Western “Rust” was being shot in a desert location in the outskirts of Santa Fe New Mexico. Baldwin’s spokesperson has labeled the tragedy an accident and has released a statement that the prop ,that was supposed to fire blanks, apparently misfired.

Reports indicate that Baldwin was seen outside the Sheriff’s office in Santa Fe in tears following the shooting. Production of the movie has been shutdown indefinitely.

 

Read more

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available