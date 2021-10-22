Deadly shooting on movie set involving Alec Baldwin

On Thursday, US movie star Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his latest movie that killed the cinematographer and director, MSNBC reported. The cinematographer was 42 year old Halyna Hutchins and the director was Joel Souza.
Baldwin’s Western “Rust” was being shot in a desert location in the outskirts of Santa Fe New Mexico. Baldwin’s spokesperson has labeled the tragedy an accident and has released a statement that the prop ,that was supposed to fire blanks, apparently misfired.
Reports indicate that Baldwin was seen outside the Sheriff’s office in Santa Fe in tears following the shooting. Production of the movie has been shutdown indefinitely.
