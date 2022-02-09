DEAR BELLA: I have three women – help me choose

Bella

I have three women in my life and I need to choose one before I lose all. I know the typical Dominican mind will begin to bash me but it is quite normal to be dating three or four or even five women at the same time if you want.

I am looking for someone serious and I’ve decided to just date for the time being. Now I have shortlisted and ended up with three of them.

Theirs is this girl who is quite witty and adventurous. I like that side of her. She is definitely someone I’d like to be with. But there are downsides. She doesn’t know how to enjoy quiet moments. And when I tell her lets just lay down and be quiet, she yaps and doesn’t stop yapping.

Then there’s this girl that seems very submissive. I like her a lot because she doesn’t question my absenteeism, she won’t get angry if she sees me online and I don’t talk to her and she goes with my flow. But she’s a little boring.

And then there is this unruly woman who dominates me. In bed she is wild and she is like the man in the relationship. I like that side sometimes. However, it gets a little obsessive sometimes and it can make me feel very uneasy and harassed.

So, I have to make a choice because they have indicated, in some ways, that they are ready to be serious and all.

I want to choose but I don’t know which one to pick. Left up to me I would keep all of them but I was raised well and I am educated enough to know I can juggle these three women all the days of my life.

And I don’t want to hurt anyone either.

What should I do Bella? I have come here seeking sound advice. I hope I can depend on you.

Three’s Company

Hello three’s Company,

Don’t depend on me. Don’t ever do that. But addressing your concern, someone, or two people rather, will end up being hurt once you make your final decision.

While it’s fine to date a few people when it’s casual, at some point, if you want to take it to the next level, you’re going to have to choose. Admittedly, it will never be an easy decision.

Your decision on who your main stay will be should depend on you but let me assure you that choosing one doesn’t necessarily mean happily ever after. As you indicated all these women, like yourself, have flaws. Search your heart. Make sure you are not choosing based on your head but because you truly love this person.

Perhaps after thinking it over you may want to drop all three altogether. You may even realize that these women are not the problem and you are…who knows where your thoughts would lead you?

Nobody said love was easy or that it wouldn’t involve sacrifice and hurt feelings.

Just try and face the music.