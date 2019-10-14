DEAR BELLA: I’m too beautiful and decent to live in the ghetto

Bella I am 16 years old and I have a problem. I think I am too upscale in my thinking to live in Stock Farm. I live in the ghetto and I am not ashamed to say that I was raised there.
But now I attend a popular high school and I have friends who live Wallhouse and Castle Comfort even Morne Daniel. Bella when I visit them their homes are posh and nice. Mine is a little two by four.
I honestly never allow them to visit me because I am ashamed of my home. I know my mom is doing her best and I don’t want to leave her alone because she needs me. But Bella I am just too beautiful and decent to continue living there.
I have an aunt in Giraudel. I want to go live there instead. Do you think I should leave? Or should I stay because of my mom?
That Child
Hello That Child
Nothing is wrong in wanting to move from the ghetto but note that the ghetto has raised some descent people. It has to do with one state of mine and your reason for wanting to leave perhaps isn’t right.
You should work towards getting a good education which in turn could provide you with a good paying job and then perhaps you can move your mom out of Stock Farm.
I sense a level of selfishness and some immaturity in your reasoning and as time progresses I hope it goes away.
Trying to impress your friends is pathetic but honoring your mother may allow things to go well with you.
I hope this is clear enough. And in case it isn’t, don’t move to Giraudel because of the reasons you stated above. Let moving be as a result of something drastic, not because of some selfish desire to live a life just to impress people.
Bella
How can you call Stock Farm Ghetto? I live in Stock Farm and there is decent. Please specify which Ghetto you live.
YOU can be fooled very easily. You are just a MATERIAL THING GIRL!
Render your soul not your garment,
Young lady let me let you know, where you live does not define you. Your CHARACTER defines you. Whether you live in a palace or a “shack” is doesn’t matter what you can become.
Have you scrutinized the CHARACTERS AND MORALS of your friends? They may live in “posh” places and homes, but you could achieve more educationally and otherwise than them. If there were to visit your home and business of your Two by Four, they don’t want to be your friend, they were never TRUE FRIENDS anyway.
As it pertains to the beauty part of your letter! All I will say beauty is from within.
Please stay and your mom’s house and help her the best you can.
Girl you are very selfish I raise poor get a education and I work and build a mansion that’s where my mom and I leave cause my father pass away when I was young stop your selfish ways and stay positive dont believe in material believing in your self is the best
Young lady you are so right hold your head up high educate yourself to the highest level and when an opportunity comes take it never walk away from it, : One last point if i may do not allow anyone taking advantage of you the ghetto is no place to be good luck 👍
StockFarm is not a ghetto.. She’s Thinking of Yampiece or Tarish pit?
1. I sense a level of selfishness and some immaturity in your reasoning and as time progresses I hope it goes away.
Response: I fully concur with Bela and in addition I am wondering what is the composition and nature of your family. You need to also consult with your parents to have that level of strong convict and awareness as growing a child. Don`t be worried, enjoy your environment, your home, your friends.
2. I honestly never allow them to visit me because I am ashamed of my home.
Response: I was raised in a two bedroom house with my parents (both educators) in Potterville with nine children and sometimes one from country. We had fun, we got engaged in our church, youth group, scouts, theatre at school etc. I read Bella’s points and really digested what she said. Great stuff. for those in need of direction.
“Hello That Child”, you are Gods Child and I bet your parents love you dearly. Be patient. I went to 2 colleges, 2 Universities, my career start in Government, in…
@Viewsexpressed why the hell you do not move to the ghetto is this all the advice you can give no wonder most white people look down on people’s like you, Do you realise a tree must have strong roots to provide fruits for all?? 🤔 Think about it.
As an educator, I have seen some of my best students who were on welfare and came from the projects attend some of the best universities in America. Your friends may come from the fancy homes, but do you know whether they are happy and receive the love you get from your mother?
Your aunt should not take you in because you are an ungrateful and arrogant little girl believing you are too beautiful to be in the ghetto? It is not about where you live, it is about what is in your head: your arrogant belief about your features. You better be careful because it is young women like you who get in deep trouble, and get taken advantage of and dumped.
I have seen so many beautiful women on the street corners and wonder how did they get there. You just answered that question for me. If you do not quickly humble yourself and try to accept what your mother in working hard to give to you, you will find yourself some real and serious difficulties in life.
I’ve been in a similar situation before, feeling like my friends were “up there” and I wasn’t. Until I realized that my friends never once judge me for that. My girl allow them to see where you living self, if they are true friends you won’t feel ashamed about it around them. As for thinking you’re too beautiful to live there, that mindset might not get you far. Why not show ppl that something beautiful can in fact come from there? I not saying to settle for less if you feel like living conditions could be better, but if is that it have for the time then so be it. One day you will be contented with your environment and feel even better about it because you upgraded yourself on your own.
