DEAR BELLA: I’m too beautiful and decent to live in the ghetto

Bella I am 16 years old and I have a problem. I think I am too upscale in my thinking to live in Stock Farm. I live in the ghetto and I am not ashamed to say that I was raised there.

But now I attend a popular high school and I have friends who live Wallhouse and Castle Comfort even Morne Daniel. Bella when I visit them their homes are posh and nice. Mine is a little two by four.

I honestly never allow them to visit me because I am ashamed of my home. I know my mom is doing her best and I don’t want to leave her alone because she needs me. But Bella I am just too beautiful and decent to continue living there.

I have an aunt in Giraudel. I want to go live there instead. Do you think I should leave? Or should I stay because of my mom?

That Child

Hello That Child

Nothing is wrong in wanting to move from the ghetto but note that the ghetto has raised some descent people. It has to do with one state of mine and your reason for wanting to leave perhaps isn’t right.

You should work towards getting a good education which in turn could provide you with a good paying job and then perhaps you can move your mom out of Stock Farm.

I sense a level of selfishness and some immaturity in your reasoning and as time progresses I hope it goes away.

Trying to impress your friends is pathetic but honoring your mother may allow things to go well with you.

I hope this is clear enough. And in case it isn’t, don’t move to Giraudel because of the reasons you stated above. Let moving be as a result of something drastic, not because of some selfish desire to live a life just to impress people.

Bella