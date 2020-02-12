DEAR BELLA: My husband works ALLLLLL week and gets no pay

Bella,

Something is just not normal about my partner. Bella he works allllll week. Monday to Friday and he has been claiming for the past couple of months that he isn’t being paid. I know he has an issue of ‘qwaydie”, meaning he is always owing people.

But to bring home absolutely nothing after working all week makes no sense.

He is a labourer and he always have jobs. These days even on weekends he would get calls from his boss to work.

I have since developed a hatred for his boss who I know very well. But something in my spirit tells me that my husband is being paid.

I have a feeling he is in some issue and has to give all his earnings away and watch me and these two children scramble.

Now we have to rely on the little money I make cleaning the school. I want to approach his boss. But it could cause problems between us. What do you think is the best way to find out?

Concerned Wife

Hello Concerned Wife

Any woman in your position would have these questions and would want to know exactly what is going on.

If someone works as a labourer on any job site and have not been paid for such a long time, they most likely may not return to work.

Yet your husband keeps going even on weekends. That sounds a bit offish to me and like you, I would be very concerned.

Try speaking to him again, this time asking him to be honest with you.

Love endures all things and if he has indeed found himself in some issue that requires him to work without pay then at least you need to know what your family is dealing with.

I don’t think approaching the boss is a good idea however. At least not just yet. You may want to remove the hatred that has grown in your heart for him since you have no idea how the real story goes.

Deal with your husband first and maybe if that doesn’t work you can explain to the boss how the non-payment is affecting the survival of your family. I mean after all you claim to know the boss well.

Bella

Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at news@dominicanewsonline.com. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that results from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.