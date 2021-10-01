DEF supports current inoculation procedures; commends efforts to find additional solutions

The Board of Governors of the Dominica Employers’ Federation, given the heightened concerns among employers with the number of persons contracting the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus on island, commends the outstanding work being done by our health professionals and frontline workers in battling the spread of the disease.
Notwithstanding the defence protocols established by the health authorities, the number of people in isolation does not appear to be decreasing to the extent expected. The Board is mindful of the several remedies being put forward on alternative medication and efforts to boost natural human immunity. These efforts demonstrate the involvement of the global community to find solutions to the challenge, and these efforts must be commended. Our entire focus now is defining what is good for our country.
The Board of Governors is therefore supportive of a regime of inoculation procedures meant to build resistance against the spread and contraction of the COVID virus currently plaguing the Dominican economy and society. The vaccines currently are the best inoculation defence we have against the virus. The Board therefore recommends that employers and their employees avail themselves of the COVID vaccines which have proven thus far to be the most effective layer of protection. The Board also recognizes that regular hand sanitising and the wearing of face masks will improve personal safety against transmitting and contracting the deadly virus. Frequent testing to determine one’s COVID status IS A MUST, and the Board strongly supports employers who make this activity mandatory for management and staffs so as to enable the employer to comply with the Duty of Care imposed on him by statute and the common law.
Francis EMANUEL, MSA
President of the Board of Governors
6 Comments
since when def care about good for country? they only worry about good for members period. are you going to tell your members to compensate the staff if they suffer from any adverse reactions to the vaccine you want to force on them
WHAT IS GOOD FOR OUR COUNTRY? The answer is so simple, get rid of Skerrit and get rid of this corrupt and incompetent government.
Do you really believe that getting rid of the present Government
magically, things will be better in Dominica, what a fantasy,lol. People lives don’t change by the removal of Governments. How old are you, have you seem such reality happen. Who decides that the Government is corrupt and incompetent, you and If so how do you arrive at such belief, by innuendos, assumptions, and finally your political partisan beliefs. What about the people of the Country change their thinking, watching their collective thoughts and knowing the power of their personal and collective choices, most important a greater spiritual awareness. It is not about you calling for such thing in a comment.
With each passing day, politicians around the world increasingly believe it is within their purview to force their subjects to make a choice between getting a vaccine and putting food on the table. This political overreach, however, constitutes a dangerous threat to liberty and freedom that should give everyone tremendous pause.
You are so right, we are in a time when Health and Liberty is swept under the rug. The founding fathers of The US spoke about this,
Those who desire to give up freedom in order to gain security will not have, nor do they deserve, either one,Benjamin Franklin
He who gives his freedom for safety gets none of them. Thomas Jefferson
We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately. Benjamin Franklin
This is not the wild, wild west…
https://www.nationnews.com/2021/10/01/jordan-no-intimidation-workers-take-covid-vaccine/
#ResistCovidVaccineTotalitarianism