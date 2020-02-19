Deniscia Laurent wins Ms DSC Jamboree; Sheldon Piper is DSC top male model

Deniscia Laurent, Law Enforcement Major has captured the title of Miss Mas Jamboree 2020 whilst NarZym Sheldon Piper an Entrepreneurship Major emerged winner of the Mr. DSC Modeling Competition.

The Miss Mas Jamboree Pageant was held on Tuesday February 18th 2020 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt.

The 2nd Runner Up went to Kayjah Charles and 1st Runner up went to Dainisha Eusebe.

Carsim Brimingham emerged 1st Runner up of the Mr. DSC Modeling Competition.

The Result of the Pageant is as follows:

Miss Photogenic – Dainisha Eusebe

Miss Amity – Aaliyah Alexander

People’s Choice – Kayjah Charles

Best in Runway – Dainisha Eusebe

Best Talent – Dainisha Eusebe

Best in Evening Wear – Dainisha Eusebe

Best Evening Wear – Deniscia Laurent

Best in Swimwear – Dainisha Eusebe

Best Thematic Wear – Kayjah Charles

Best Response to Question – Kayjah Charles

Meantime, Mr. DSC Modeling Competition was a new addition to the pageant where four young men participated.

Director of Students Activities at the DSC, Trudy Christian said that “the male aspect of the show was included to encourage more guys to come out to Mas Jamboree”.

Christian said that pageantry is mainly viewed as a female event. However, they wanted participation from the entire student body.

“We wanted to really have participation from the whole student body, I think the male competition did exactly what we intended it to do it brought out a bigger crowd to Mas Jamboree 2020” she said.

Furthermore, Christian said that the pageant continues to make a significant contribution to Dominica’s carnival.