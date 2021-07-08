Denise Charles: new protocols are a step towards full reopening of tourism sector

Tourism Minister, Denise Charles has said the new Covid-19 protocols will allow Dominica to ease towards full reopening of its tourism sector.

The new protocols officially came into effect on Wednesday 7th July 2021.

According to her, Dominica has reached a comfortable balance between tourism and health as vaccinated travelers will no longer have to quarantine once medically cleared at the airport.

“We are in tune with the many persons whose livelihood depends on tourism and these new protocols will allow us to ease towards full reopening and certainly make our visitors more relaxed and safe in our nature,” she said.

Charles indicated that the Safe In Nature (SiN) managing experience has been the main mechanism through which tourism has been able to survive and slowly rebound during this Pandemic.

However, she indicated that these advances have not been without challenges.

She revealed that Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) is preparing to launch an exciting new campaign ‘My Dominica Bucket’s List’ and a ‘Nature Island Fitness Challenge’.

Charles stated that the government continues to look for new access opportunities which facilitate direct or one stop routes to Dominica, “and we share in the progress of our fellow island nations as they are able to progress from high risk classification to low risk.”

“Meaning, no quarantine,” she noted.

Charles mentioned the critical hubs for access to major source markets, Antigua and Barbados have been able to do so in recent times and we applaud their effort in that regard.”

“So Antigua and Barbados are now in the low risk category,” she indicated.

Charles went on to say that Caribbean Airlines had recently announced direct flights to Trinidad to Dominica and resumption of the Dominica/Barbados New York route from July 17th.