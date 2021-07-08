Denise Charles: new protocols are a step towards full reopening of tourism sector

Tourism Minister, Denise Charles has said the new Covid-19 protocols will allow Dominica to ease towards full reopening of its tourism sector.
The new protocols officially came into effect on Wednesday 7th July 2021.
According to her, Dominica has reached a comfortable balance between tourism and health as vaccinated travelers will no longer have to quarantine once medically cleared at the airport.
“We are in tune with the many persons whose livelihood depends on tourism and these new protocols will allow us to ease towards full reopening and certainly make our visitors more relaxed and safe in our nature,” she said.
Charles indicated that the Safe In Nature (SiN) managing experience has been the main mechanism through which tourism has been able to survive and slowly rebound during this Pandemic.
However, she indicated that these advances have not been without challenges.
She revealed that Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) is preparing to launch an exciting new campaign ‘My Dominica Bucket’s List’ and a ‘Nature Island Fitness Challenge’.
Charles stated that the government continues to look for new access opportunities which facilitate direct or one stop routes to Dominica, “and we share in the progress of our fellow island nations as they are able to progress from high risk classification to low risk.”
“Meaning, no quarantine,” she noted.
Charles mentioned the critical hubs for access to major source markets, Antigua and Barbados have been able to do so in recent times and we applaud their effort in that regard.”
“So Antigua and Barbados are now in the low risk category,” she indicated.
Charles went on to say that Caribbean Airlines had recently announced direct flights to Trinidad to Dominica and resumption of the Dominica/Barbados New York route from July 17th.
11 Comments
It’s good news to hear that Dominica is gradually reopening. It’s time, I need to emigrate to go make some money
And yes I welcome the visitors who choose Dominica. It’s a gem not to be compared. It’s just too beautiful. Lovely Dominica
I’ll be right behind you. This country with Skerrit as PM and all these clowns as Ministers has no future. Only corruption and crime we get from Mister. I had enough! I’m done.
There is no vaccine for children below 12. Will they be allowed to not be vaccinated?
Tourism can only come when the rest of the world travels freely, which WILL take a while. You can’t force it, you are NOT a tourist destination! Europe and U.S will make sure their people do staycation or tax your destination heavily. Meanwhile, invest in, and emphasize AGRICULTURE to feed the region and get the majority of you people who do not desire to move to the hotel/tourist areas back to work (not just throw another $60mil world bank loan at it). The hoteliers will take a heavy loss but the majority of your people will be agriculture entrepreneurs again. Your choice. A win win for all !
I think this protocol is not reasonable. Denise says you can travel if you are fully vaccinated, and if you are tested. With that she excludes whole groups in different countries who consciously do not want to take the vaccination. If you want more tourists, this way won’t work. As several virologists and people who specialize in this area have said. That you can still get covid despite you have the vaccination. And you can also distributie it. So I don’t get her point. Dominica has had very few cases of people who have it, and people who have recovered well. Compered to other countries. The vaccination is still in an experimental phase. And people do not know what the consequences can be on your body or how your body reacts to it. I’m not a mouse! If something happens there is nowhere to go. Not the phamaceautical companies. I think it is a shame that Dominica excludes people from coming on a holiday in this way. They are even stricter than any other country’s in the world.
If one listens to this little ‘Propaganda Maschine’ one could be excused for thinking Dominica actually had a thriving tourist industry pre covid. In her case it has to be said, nothing more dangerous than a corrupt person totally blinded by greed.
