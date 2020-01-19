DHTA launches digital guide for its official magazine, Experience Dominica

The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) has launched an online digital guide book to its official magazine, Experience Dominica.

Experience Dominica has been in existence for over 9 years and was designed to provide visitors with information on the country’s sites, activities among other aspects.

President of DHTA, Marvlyn James said the digital book called “The Ultimate Guide to The Nature Isle” will be different from their previous online versions.

In fact, it was reportedly formulated to make it easier for persons planning vacations to navigate and find information about the island.

James said there will be ten categories to choose from.

“The magazine will feature among other things information on where to stay, culinary experiences, adventure, festivals and culture. But of utmost importance it will feature up to date information on how to get to Dominica from different source markets,” She said at a press conference Friday.

The digital book will be powered by “Touch Stay” – a digital welcome platform enabling the association to share up to date destination information with visitors.

Anyone who wants to download guide would not need to go to their app store but can simply scan the QR code using their phones which will be provided on DHTA’S site: Experience.dhta.org

Meantime, Executive Vice President of the DHTA Kevin Francis said the app will generate income through advertising by members, partners and stakeholders.

“Touch Stay is a digital welcome pack, enabling vacation rentals, rental owners and vacation rental managers to share property and area information with its guests,” Francis said.

Additionally, some of the key features the guide book will also include supplying of practical and important information and tips about businesses and target advertisers to category listings.

The book is made available via mobile, tablets and desktops.