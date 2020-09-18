Digicel Dominica statement on hurricane Maria anniversary

Three years ago, our beautiful Nature Isle was changed forever when Hurricane Maria passed over us at category five strength wreaking widespread loss and devastation.
As people came to terms with what had happened and moved to try to put their lives back together, Digicel made a commitment to help Dominica and Dominicans build back better.
That’s what we have been doing every day since that day three years ago that changed everything. Each day, our team of close to 70 hard-working Dominicans comes to work focused on what we can do – as a business and as individuals – to ensure a brighter tomorrow for all.
It’s a journey – at times, a tough one – and we’re not there yet. But we are proud of the progress we have made.
Through our transformational project with Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, we have provided the foundations for the provision of new advanced digital services such as eGovernment, Safe and Smart Cities, Connected Health and Smart Education which are set to become a powerful reality for the people of Dominica.
In practical terms, that means we have connected every Government office, 70 schools, 40 health centres, 24 police stations and 16 tourist sites across the length and breadth of the island. In partnership with the Government of Dominica and The Learning Hub platform, we have facilitated online learning access for 8, 969 students and 1, 480 teachers on island. Additionally, we have installed Safe City License Plate and Facial Recognition cameras at strategic locations across Roseau.
We’ve also been hard at work connecting communities in the North of the island that have been without internet access. This month, the people of Bense are being switched on to our superfast Fibre to the Home service with 355 homes passed by our state of the art network. Next month, they will be joined by a further 100 homes in Morne-A-Luis– and then in November, Penville will also come on stream with a further 478 homes passed. That means they will be able to enjoy blistering fast broadband speeds of up to 50Mbps and an amazing line up of the best TV channels.
We know that a brighter future for Dominica relies on ensuring that our people have access to the tools and services they need to be able to experience the myriad benefits of the knowledge economy. And we are committed to building that brighter future in partnership with all of you so that together we can help create a world where no one gets left behind.
Thank you for your partnership and stay safe everyone.
4 Comments
I don’t want to sound like Francisco Telemarque, but 50 Mbs is NOT “blistering” fast. My ISP starts at 150 Mbs and go up to 1.5 Gbs. The top end is blistering fast, not even 150 Mbs. I have 500 at my home.
So when the CEO is describing her service, she needs to tone it down a bit.
3 years and no Household internet in Bagatelle. Y’all should stfu ngl
Waw that’s amazing except for the facial recognition cameras that were installed around Roseau. That is a bit too much. What is the purpose of this? Is Dominica becoming a police state?
I hope that’s a good decision government made wi. Cause if somebody tell after the hurricane Digicel staff was using flow phones to communicate with each other I would believe them cause Digi was nooooo where in the picture. And I can say that cause i’m a digicel customer. I should put a money on my Flow sim wi before they deactivate it.