Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) to host Craft and Souvenir Vendors Professional Development Workshop Series

With cruise activities set to resume in the upcoming months, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) along with other major cruise stakeholders are undertaking a series of preparedness activities. Consequently, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) in collaboration with the Caribbean and Tourism Organization (CTO) will host a series of professional development workshops for certified craft and souvenir vendors, commencing May 7, 2021.
The workshop is aimed at improving skills which will assist in assuring a high quality of service delivery in the vending sector. It will also provide an opportunity for the enhancement of knowledge, and attitude on how to maintain high standards of sanitation and personal hygiene to minimize the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
CTO training consultant, Joan Leacock will facilitate the sessions. Ms. Leacock is a highly motivated and experienced trainer and educator. Ms. Leacock possesses over thirty years of experience in various aspects of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, including educational and vocational experience in the areas of Customer Service and Quality Assurance.
DDA will continue its commitment to the development of the tourism human resource as excellent customer service impacts positively on guests’ experiences, especially in this new environment.
3 Comments
At first glance I thought the headline was referring to the quality of product rather than the quality of service. It is the product rather than the service that needs working on. There is very little in the way of genuine homegrown craft but an abundance of low quality imported souvenirs.
If cruise activities do resume in the upcoming months it will be largely for the benefit of the cruise ship companies and their financiers. To facilitate rescuing their investment we risk loosing all we have gained in warding off the pandemic.
Roger you being polite. Most souvenirs are crap made in China embarrassing really and another thing, where are the public toilets for the cruise visitors in town. A caller on Q95 asked Lofty why they don’t report positive things about our country and I sure he would if there was anything positive but seems only positive we have is on electric, that is if Domlec is working.
Water of a ducks back…