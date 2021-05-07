Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) to host Craft and Souvenir Vendors Professional Development Workshop Series

With cruise activities set to resume in the upcoming months, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) along with other major cruise stakeholders are undertaking a series of preparedness activities. Consequently, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) in collaboration with the Caribbean and Tourism Organization (CTO) will host a series of professional development workshops for certified craft and souvenir vendors, commencing May 7, 2021.

The workshop is aimed at improving skills which will assist in assuring a high quality of service delivery in the vending sector. It will also provide an opportunity for the enhancement of knowledge, and attitude on how to maintain high standards of sanitation and personal hygiene to minimize the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

CTO training consultant, Joan Leacock will facilitate the sessions. Ms. Leacock is a highly motivated and experienced trainer and educator. Ms. Leacock possesses over thirty years of experience in various aspects of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, including educational and vocational experience in the areas of Customer Service and Quality Assurance.

DDA will continue its commitment to the development of the tourism human resource as excellent customer service impacts positively on guests’ experiences, especially in this new environment.