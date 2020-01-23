Discover Dominica Authority wins platinum award in Public Relations

Discover Dominica Authority was awarded with the esteemed Platinum Award in Public Relations by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) last night at their annual Adrian Awards. The Adrian Awards recognize the best, and most innovative practices in advertising, marketing, and public relations within the travel and hospitality industry.

Discover Dominica Authority’s Platinum Award in Public Relations recognizes the strategic work put into rebuilding the narrative post-2017 Hurricane Maria, to secure the cover of the April 2019 edition of Travel + Leisure. The cover was paired with a three-page feature story titled “A New Day for Dominica,” which highlighted the resilience, recovery, and perseverance of Dominica and its people.

Colin Piper CEO of Discover Dominica Authority had this to say: “This is a significant achievement for destination and agency HSMAI awards are the premier awards given to marketing and PR agencies in the US.”

He indicated that agencies are judged on bronze, silver, gold, and platinum meaning that the DDA received the highest award within its nominated category.

Piper went on to say: “There are significant benefits to the destination and to the agency for this.”

He explained that it increases the awareness of the destination due to the attention the piece has gotten. The agency (MMGY Myriad) is also in a better position to negotiate on behalf of Dominica and ” to give Dominica a better position in the tourism space”.

Piper also said he looks forward to more pieces in the future and hopefully to more wins for the destination.

The cover story represents 12-months of collaboration between Dominica’s US representative agency, MMGY Myriad, host property Secret Bay, and Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqueline Gifford, writer Gina DeCaprio Vercesi and photographer Noe DeWitt.

The April Issue celebrated not only Jacqueline’s EIC debut for the publication but also the first time that Travel + Leisure has executed two cover runs of one issue.

It is estimated that over four million traveling Americans were exposed to this piece, with the placement providing an ad investment equivalency of over three times Dominica’s annual US operating budget.