DNO LIVE Coverage Electoral Reform Effort Group ‘The way to peace’ press conference

The Electoral reform effort group is comprised of Church, Business, Trade Union and Civil Society leaders and is a separate entity from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) who also advocates for electoral reform.
Are all these people espousing biased rhetoric on behalf of the UWP? NO! Why is it that only the Skerrit’s regime and his gullible supporters are adamantly against fair and sensible electoral reforms? Corruption doesn’t pay. No matter how long it takes Skerrit and his money grabbing infidels will be dragged before the court give an account for all their corrupt practices. Lies and corruption no matter how long it has been buried will rise again. Aljazeera has already begin to unearth and spill the seeds of criminality. Jail in it.
We fully support the inspiring efforts of the Electoral Reform Effort Group and the Concerned Citizens Movement to get us basic electoral reform.
2000 Dominicans have now signed a petition demanding the use of existing IDs in the upcoming elections: Sign here: http://chng.it/r4McwtTF
Democracy is much easier to defend while it still exists
Just keep in mind that the people have been begging and at times hollering for reform since after the 2005 general election.
