DNO LIVE Coverage Electoral Reform Effort Group ‘The way to peace’ press conference

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 25th, 2019 at 10:28 AM
The Electoral Reform Effort Group live press conference

Posted by Dominica News Online on Monday, November 25, 2019

The Electoral reform effort group is comprised of Church, Business, Trade Union and Civil Society leaders and is a separate entity from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) who also advocates for electoral reform.

 

Speakers from left: Anthony Leblanc, Thomas Letang, Severin Mckenzie and Randy Rodney

5 Comments

  1. Ibo France
    November 25, 2019

    Are all these people espousing biased rhetoric on behalf of the UWP? NO! Why is it that only the Skerrit’s regime and his gullible supporters are adamantly against fair and sensible electoral reforms? Corruption doesn’t pay. No matter how long it takes Skerrit and his money grabbing infidels will be dragged before the court give an account for all their corrupt practices. Lies and corruption no matter how long it has been buried will rise again. Aljazeera has already begin to unearth and spill the seeds of criminality. Jail in it.

  2. Chief Jacko
    November 25, 2019

    We fully support the inspiring efforts of the Electoral Reform Effort Group and the Concerned Citizens Movement to get us basic electoral reform.

    2000 Dominicans have now signed a petition demanding the use of existing IDs in the upcoming elections: Sign here: http://chng.it/r4McwtTF

    Democracy is much easier to defend while it still exists

  3. Child of Itassi
    November 25, 2019

    @ADMIN: Al Jazeera – Immunity for sale: Diplomatic passport trade investigated
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP3x5KGa4rk

    ADMIN: Thanks, we are aware and are putting out a story on this.

  4. %
    November 25, 2019

    Just keep in mind that the people have been begging and at times hollering for reform since after the 2005 general election.

  5. amino
    November 25, 2019

    The sound is way too low, can you turn it up?

    ADMIN: We apologize for the inconvenience. Turning volume to full and using headphones may help.

