DNO LIVE COVERAGE: Opening of Carnival 2020 parade in Roseau

Live at the National Opening Parade
Posted by Dominica News Online on Saturday, January 18, 2020
Back live at the National Opening Paradeade
Posted by Dominica News Online on Saturday, January 18, 2020
Live at the National Opening Parade
Posted by Dominica News Online on Saturday, January 18, 2020
Back live at the National Opening Paradeade
Posted by Dominica News Online on Saturday, January 18, 2020
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.