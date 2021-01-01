DNO LIVE: National Joint Action Movement virtual review of 2020 from 2pm

Facebook video link below:
https://www.facebook.com/DominicaNewsOnline/videos/841656489743023
Full programme below.
National Joint Action Movement (NJAM)
VIRTUAL REVIEW OF 2020 AND PROSPECTS FOR 2021
Program “Review of 2020 and Prospects for 2021”
2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. January 1st, 2020 (New Year’s Day)
Participants are advised to keep within the time limit to allow maximum participation!
FIRST SESSION 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
1-minute introduction after every presentation
- …………………………… 2:00 – 2:05 – Pastor Jack – Prayer
- …………………………………… 2:05 – 2:15 Tony NJAM Introduction (voice note)
- ………………………………….. 2:16 -2:21 DPSU (Thomas Letang)(voice note)
- ………………………………… 2:22 – 2:27 Annette Sanford
- ………………………………… 2:28 – 2:38 Sam Christian
- ……………………………….. 2:39 – 2:44 Daryl Bobb
- ……………………………… 2 :45 – 2 :50 Loftus Durand/Paula Celestine – Civic Vibes ?
- ………………………………….. 2:50 – 2:55 Dr. Dale Dangleben
- ………………………………….. 2:55– 3:00 Open line
SECOND SESSION 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- …………………………………… 3:00 – 3:10 APP
- ………………………………….. 3:11 – 3:16 Irvin Andre
- …………………………………. 3:17 – 3:22 Randy Rodney, Kingdom Connection
- ………………………………… 3:23 – 3: 28 WAWU Kertist Augustus
- ……………………………….. 3:29 – 3:39 BCAD Stuart Paris
- ………………………………. 3:40 – 3:45 DNO – Tim Durand
- ………………………………. 3:45 – 3:50 Achille Joseph, Dominica Employers Federation
- ………………………………… 3:50 – 3:55 Father Jno.Lewis
- ……………………………….. 3:55 – 4:00 Francis Joseph
- ……………………………….. 3:50 – 4:00 Open line
THIRD SESSION
- ………………………………… 4:00 – 4:10 DFP Kent Vital
- ……………………………….. 4:11 – 4:16 Calypso King – Jay Dee
- ……………………………….. 4:17 – 4:22 CCM – Earl Bruno
- ………………………………. 4:23 – 4:28 Marceline Edwards
- ……………………………….. 4:28 – 4:38 Ossie Lewis/Lockhart Sebastien?
- ………………………………. 4:39 – 4:44 Moun Sewye – Maggie Peters
- ……………………………… 4:45 – 4:50 Gordon Henderson
- …………………………….. 4:50 – 4:55 DMA John Robin
- ……………………………… 4:51 – 5:00 Open line
FOURTH SESSION
- …………………………………. 5:00 – 5:10 – UWP – Lennox Linton
- ……………………………….. 5:06 – 5:11 – lawyers John Elue Charles
- ………………………………… 5:12 – 5:17 – Thompson Fountaine
- …………………………………. 5:18 – 5:23 – Youth?
- …………………………………… 5:23 – 5:28 – DBF Inc. – Severin McKenzie
- ………………………………….. 5:29 – 5:34 – David Edwards
- ………………………………… 5:35 – 5:40 – Adeline Paul
- ………………………………… 5:41 – 5:46 – Global View – Sheridan Gregoire
- ……………………………….. 5:46 – 5:55 Wrap up session by host
- ………………………………… 5:55 – 6:00 WAVE & Closing prayer Father Cuffy
