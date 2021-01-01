DNO LIVE: National Joint Action Movement virtual review of 2020 from 2pm

Dominica News Online - Friday, January 1st, 2021 at 12:43 PM
Facebook video link below:

https://www.facebook.com/DominicaNewsOnline/videos/841656489743023

 

Full programme below.

 

 

 

National Joint Action Movement (NJAM)

Email: [email protected]

VIRTUAL REVIEW OF 2020 AND PROSPECTS FOR 2021

Program “Review of 2020 and Prospects for 2021” 

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. January 1st, 2020 (New Year’s Day)

Participants are advised to keep within the time limit to allow maximum participation!

FIRST SESSION                    2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

1-minute introduction after every presentation 

  1. …………………………… 2:00 – 2:05 – Pastor Jack – Prayer
  2. …………………………………… 2:05 – 2:15 Tony NJAM Introduction (voice note)
  3. ………………………………….. 2:16 -2:21 DPSU (Thomas Letang)(voice note)
  4. ………………………………… 2:22 – 2:27 Annette Sanford
  5. ………………………………… 2:28 – 2:38 Sam Christian
  6. ……………………………….. 2:39 – 2:44 Daryl Bobb
  7. ………………………………     2 :45 – 2 :50 Loftus Durand/Paula Celestine – Civic Vibes ?
  8. ………………………………….. 2:50 – 2:55 Dr. Dale Dangleben
  9. ………………………………….. 2:55– 3:00 Open line 

SECOND SESSION              3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

  1. …………………………………… 3:00 – 3:10 APP
  2. ………………………………….. 3:11 – 3:16 Irvin Andre
  3. …………………………………. 3:17 – 3:22 Randy Rodney, Kingdom Connection
  4. …………………………………   3:23 –  3: 28 WAWU Kertist Augustus
  5. ………………………………..    3:29 – 3:39 BCAD Stuart Paris
  6. ……………………………….     3:40 – 3:45 DNO – Tim Durand
  7. ……………………………….     3:45 – 3:50 Achille Joseph, Dominica Employers  Federation
  8. …………………………………  3:50 – 3:55 Father Jno.Lewis
  9. ………………………………..   3:55 – 4:00 Francis Joseph
  10. ………………………………..    3:50 – 4:00 Open line 

 

THIRD SESSION

  1. …………………………………   4:00 – 4:10 DFP Kent Vital
  2. ………………………………..    4:11 – 4:16 Calypso King – Jay Dee
  3. ………………………………..    4:17 – 4:22 CCM – Earl Bruno
  4. ……………………………….     4:23 – 4:28 Marceline Edwards
  5. ………………………………..    4:28 – 4:38 Ossie Lewis/Lockhart Sebastien?
  6. ……………………………….     4:39 – 4:44 Moun Sewye – Maggie Peters
  7. ………………………………       4:45 – 4:50 Gordon Henderson
  8. ……………………………..       4:50 – 4:55 DMA John Robin
  9. ………………………………       4:51 – 5:00 Open line 

FOURTH SESSION

  1. ………………………………….  5:00 – 5:10 – UWP – Lennox Linton
  2. ………………………………..    5:06 – 5:11 – lawyers John Elue Charles
  3. …………………………………   5:12 – 5:17 – Thompson Fountaine
  4. ………………………………….  5:18 – 5:23 – Youth?
  5. …………………………………… 5:23 – 5:28 – DBF Inc. – Severin McKenzie
  6. ………………………………….. 5:29 – 5:34 – David Edwards
  7. …………………………………   5:35 – 5:40 – Adeline Paul
  8. …………………………………  5:41 – 5:46 –  Global View – Sheridan Gregoire
  9. ………………………………..    5:46 – 5:55 Wrap up session by host
  10. …………………………………  5:55 – 6:00 WAVE & Closing prayer Father Cuffy

 

