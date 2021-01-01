DNO LIVE: National Joint Action Movement virtual review of 2020 from 2pm

Facebook video link below:

Full programme below.

National Joint Action Movement (NJAM)

Email: [email protected]

VIRTUAL REVIEW OF 2020 AND PROSPECTS FOR 2021

Program “Review of 2020 and Prospects for 2021”

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. January 1st, 2020 (New Year’s Day)

Participants are advised to keep within the time limit to allow maximum participation!

FIRST SESSION 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

1-minute introduction after every presentation

…………………………… 2:00 – 2:05 – Pastor Jack – Prayer …………………………………… 2:05 – 2:15 Tony NJAM Introduction (voice note) ………………………………….. 2:16 -2:21 DPSU (Thomas Letang)(voice note) ………………………………… 2:22 – 2:27 Annette Sanford ………………………………… 2:28 – 2:38 Sam Christian ……………………………….. 2:39 – 2:44 Daryl Bobb ……………………………… 2 :45 – 2 :50 Loftus Durand/Paula Celestine – Civic Vibes ? ………………………………….. 2:50 – 2:55 Dr. Dale Dangleben ………………………………….. 2:55– 3:00 Open line

SECOND SESSION 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

…………………………………… 3:00 – 3:10 APP ………………………………….. 3:11 – 3:16 Irvin Andre …………………………………. 3:17 – 3:22 Randy Rodney, Kingdom Connection ………………………………… 3:23 – 3: 28 WAWU Kertist Augustus ……………………………….. 3:29 – 3:39 BCAD Stuart Paris ………………………………. 3:40 – 3:45 DNO – Tim Durand ………………………………. 3:45 – 3:50 Achille Joseph, Dominica Employers Federation ………………………………… 3:50 – 3:55 Father Jno.Lewis ……………………………….. 3:55 – 4:00 Francis Joseph ……………………………….. 3:50 – 4:00 Open line

THIRD SESSION

………………………………… 4:00 – 4:10 DFP Kent Vital ……………………………….. 4:11 – 4:16 Calypso King – Jay Dee ……………………………….. 4:17 – 4:22 CCM – Earl Bruno ………………………………. 4:23 – 4:28 Marceline Edwards ……………………………….. 4:28 – 4:38 Ossie Lewis/Lockhart Sebastien? ………………………………. 4:39 – 4:44 Moun Sewye – Maggie Peters ……………………………… 4:45 – 4:50 Gordon Henderson …………………………….. 4:50 – 4:55 DMA John Robin ……………………………… 4:51 – 5:00 Open line

FOURTH SESSION

…………………………………. 5:00 – 5:10 – UWP – Lennox Linton ……………………………….. 5:06 – 5:11 – lawyers John Elue Charles ………………………………… 5:12 – 5:17 – Thompson Fountaine …………………………………. 5:18 – 5:23 – Youth? …………………………………… 5:23 – 5:28 – DBF Inc. – Severin McKenzie ………………………………….. 5:29 – 5:34 – David Edwards ………………………………… 5:35 – 5:40 – Adeline Paul ………………………………… 5:41 – 5:46 – Global View – Sheridan Gregoire ……………………………….. 5:46 – 5:55 Wrap up session by host ………………………………… 5:55 – 6:00 WAVE & Closing prayer Father Cuffy