DNO offers a taste of calypso from the 2021 semi-finals

To whet your appetite for the Calypso finals here is just a taste of the chorus of each of the participants of the Semi-Finals. The videos were recorded at the Calypso Semi-Finals on Saturday 30th January 2021.
This year’s competition was also streamed online due to COVID restrictions.
The following calypsonians (in random order) made it through to the finals with Lady S and Triumph in reserve:
Dice
Abiyah
Tasha p
Oracle
Bobb
Observer
Checker
Karessa
Trinity
Checko
Nachelle
Jaydee
Hunter
Luggurz
Sour Sour
Below is a playlist of short clips taken from the songs of the semifinalists.
Just have to comment one more time about the blatant injustice that was perpetrated against Lady S in denying her a place in the Final Calypso Show.
This eloquent, powerful, articulate, intelligent female calypsonian reminds of Singing Sandra, powerful and lyrically masterful.
There should be a National Inquiry into the omission of Lady S from her rightful, well deserved place in the Finals. Something is clearly amiss.
In Dominica, dirty, partisan, corrupt politics is stifling progress and depriving well-intentioned citizens from making a meaningful contribution in the development of their country of birth.
Ibo, I concur. The Calypso art form is very much alive and kicking on our Nature Isle. There is a diverse mix of youth and veteran as well as gender performers representing Kaiso proudly and professionally on the homefront. Our song writers continue to bring it lyrically while our crooners continue to deliver messages that resonate deeply with a very savvy and well informed fanbase.
As for the Trinis, they ain’t got nuttin pon we as the sky is the limit for Calypso on the home front. My one wish, though, is that our local calpysonians invest more time in the very entertaining Ex-Tempo version of the art form.
Thank you DNO…enjoyed.
Listened to DBS bringing the coverage. I was sickened by the commentators .
They did not make you enjoy the show. The comments. Smh
@DNO thank you for the sampling of the Calypso. Great vides.
Why isn’t Lady S in the finals? The lady gave a superlative performance. Her diction and clarity, stage personality, lyrical content of the song, all were exceptionally superb. To not include her in the top fifteen (15) is an abominable omission.
In Skerrit’s Dominica, political victimization is ubiquitous. This is exactly the reason that the country is languishing at the bottom of the OECS in terms of economic and infrastructural development. Too many capable Dominicans are deprived from making a meaningful contribution in the development in the country of their birth.
Meanwhile, foreigners and people of Middle Eastern descent are given unrestrained access to the country’s resources.
Lady S, don’t let this deter nor discouraged you from what you are great at, writing and singing calypso. Keep your head high for all fair minded people know from your brilliant performance you should have been an automatic pick for the Finals.
It is said that Trinidad is the land of CALYPSO. In my humble opinion, Dominica has wrestled that title from Trinidad.
Calypso is social commentary. Most of the songs at this year’s calypso semi-final mirror exactly what’s happening in our society. The calypsonians were on point. They exposed the decadence that’s presently destroying this once enviable gem of a country mostly caused by dishonest, immoral, kleptomaniacal, avaricious, self-centered, truth-bending, hopelessly corrupt set of politicians.
May the most deserving calypsonian win the final competition.