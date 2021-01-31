DNO offers a taste of calypso from the 2021 semi-finals

To whet your appetite for the Calypso finals here is just a taste of the chorus of each of the participants of the Semi-Finals. The videos were recorded at the Calypso Semi-Finals on Saturday 30th January 2021.

This year’s competition was also streamed online due to COVID restrictions.

The following calypsonians (in random order) made it through to the finals with Lady S and Triumph in reserve:

Dice

Abiyah

Tasha p

Oracle

Bobb

Observer

Checker

Karessa

Trinity

Checko

Nachelle

Jaydee

Hunter

Luggurz

Sour Sour

Below is a playlist of short clips taken from the songs of the semifinalists.