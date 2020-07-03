DNO to bring live coverage of ‘Justice for Kenny’ on Saturday

Spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement “Justice for Kenny” is raising awareness of how American white privilege extends beyond its borders.

With the current climate of global protests spurred by the death of George Floyd, Caribbean Lives Matter the group behind “Justice for Kenny” advocates for Kenny Mitchell’s killer Scott Hapgood to finally face justice.

Kenny Mitchell a black man from Dominica lost his life at the hands of Gavin Scott Hapgood, a white American investment banker, on April 3rd 2019 on the island of Anguilla a British overseas territory.

On April 16, 2019 Scott was arrested. He was charged with manslaughter and granted U.S $74,000 bail on the condition that he return to Anguilla for his future court dates. On April 18, Scott flew to his home in Connecticut on a private jet. On November 11, 2019, he didn’t appear for his scheduled court date – a move which essentially saw him forfeit his bail and become an international fugitive.

“Justice for Kenny” will take place from 4pm to 6pm on the Bayfront in Roseau and will have several speakers and presentations to bolster the event and bring greater awareness to the issue at hand.

DNO is expected to begin its live coverage from 3:45pm.