Dominica and Trinidad combine on the Dwivayèz Riddim 

With his contribution, “Overproof,” Trinidadian artist Tevin Hartman has joined a list of young, notable Dominican acts on the Soca-inspired Dwivayèz Riddim produced by ProducerDlo (Dylan Lowe) and Savion Beats (Savion Augustine) both from the Nature Isle.

Hartman, who was connected to Dlo through fellow Trini and 2020 Groovy Soca Monarch winner College Boy Jesse, says he was drawn to the combination of tones and instruments in the production.

“In Trinidad we say we love “sweet” music, music that encourages you to hold your partner and dance. When I heard the production, I got that same vision from it, and I was like yea I had to do something on this.”

He says he’s always wanted to work with others from outside of the twin-island Republic.

“I am grateful for the opportunity for collaborating with somebody from another island because I always wanted in the industry to venture and work with people outside the country and I must say it was a great, great first opportunity. I really try to put my best foot forward especially since I am the first artist out of Trinidad that Dlo has worked with.”

In the French Creole spoken in Dominica (a former French Colony), dwivé means to lime or wander aimlessly. A dwivayèz is someone who is liming or aimlessly wandering. The name is therefore rather fitting for fetters, who follow the sweet sounds of Soca from one party to the next.

Home due to quarantine and lockdown measures at the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dlo and Savion thought it only fitting to name the groovy beat the Dwivayèz Riddim, because as Dlo says, “At the time, the riddim felt like ‘take me out my house and bring me anywhere to party.”

With a different sort of Carnival on the way, the urge to party is still there and Trinidad radio stations have been showing some love, with the song on ration. Hartman says he is heartened to see the feedback that it is receiving.

“The reception has been really, really nice. People have been loving and giving the opportunity for the production to be heard across all stations and all ears and it’s nice to see all the work put into the song being realized.”

Dlo is hopeful that this project with Hartman will be the start of many more collaborations with him and other Trinidad talents and Hartman himself is looking forward to further projects with ProducerDlo and Savion Beats.

Regionally, Jamaican acts Kahsion, Mahrgrade and Krytical were featured on Dlo’s “Better Days” riddim which was released last year; and for 2021, he has many other collaborations with international acts in the works planned for release.

Savion has also worked with noted artists outside of Dominica. A two-time RIAA Gold Certified producer, he is currently working on projects for international acts Sean Kingston, YNW Melly and more.

The other artists on the Dwivayèz Riddim are Starsha-“System Failure,” Shelly- “Happy Place,” Trilla G- “Déliway” and Zwady featuring Fireman Lee- “Down Dere.”

Two official videos have been released so far, for the songs “System Failure” and “Happy Place.”

