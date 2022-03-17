Dominica Association of Tampa Bay donates to house of hope

The Dominica Association of Tampa Bay has donated two wheelchairs and a hospital bed to the House of Hope, a residential facility that caters for six severely challenged individuals. The donation is valued at US$1,350, inclusive of shipping costs; and according to the President of the Dominica Association of Tampa Bay, Mrs. Doreen Shillingford, is meant to assist with the management of some of the residents whose mobility is limited.

The Dominica Association of Tampa Bay is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization made up of Dominicans and others who are committed to assisting the Dominican community in areas such as education, health, culture and economic development. It also undertakes humanitarian projects of which this donation to the House of Hope is one of several.

Upon receiving the valuable donation, Rupert Sorhaindo member of the House of Hope Board of Management expressed gratitude to the DATB for its valuable and timely support of the efforts of the management and staff, who he said are continuously challenged as they attempt to meet the needs of the precious but vulnerable residents. The wheelchairs and specially equipped hospital bed, he added, “will assist immensely in bringing relief to the caregivers and residents – especially those who have mobility challenges.”

The wheelchairs have already been put into use as shown in the accompanying photos.