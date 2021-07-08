Dominica at 5 active COVID cases

Dominica is reporting 5 active Covid-19 cases.
The announcement was made by National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed during a press briefing on Wednesday.
“As of today our active cases are 5,” he said. “Total recovered cases are 192 and to-date there have been no deaths due to Covid-19.”
According to him, all the active cases are imported ones and are asymptomatic.
“So far Covid transmission remains sporadic in Dominica,” Dr. Ahmed revealed. “Our surveillance continues.”
Regarding online screening, Dr. Ahmed reminds passengers that they must upload and submit a valid negative PCR result.
“This is regardless of your vaccination status,” he remarked. “If you are vaccinated it’s good for you, if you are not vaccinated both groups are required to upload a negative PCR result.”
He made it clear that an Antigen test result would not be accepted.
Dr. Ahmed said so far a total of 19,612 PCR tests have been completed with a positivity rate of 1 percent.
“This is to say we have very low transmission, because lower the rate you are in a better situation,” he stated.
Meanwhile, concerning the country’s vaccination campaign, he said at present 19,138 people are fully vaccinated and an additional 1300 are partially vaccinated.
“So far 27 percent of our population is fully vaccinated,” Dr. Ahmed revealed.
