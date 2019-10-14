Dominica celebrates Flag Day

Today is being observed as Flag Day in Dominica.
Flag Day is observed annually as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
The flag, in more ways than one, depicts the various aspects of the island which make it unique and the Dominican public is called upon every independence to celebrate the island’s flag.
Flag Day was instituted by the Cultural Division as part of Independence Celebrations as a way for the population to display and give recognition to the flag.
It is one of Dominica’s symbols of nationhood and national identity.
The National Flag we know today is the product of the recent design of November 3, 1988.
The flag consists of a circular emblem of red bearing a blue chested Sisserou Parrot standing on a twig. The parrot which must always face the flag pole, is encircled by ten lime green stars. The ten stars are outlined by yellow. This is superimposed by three vertical and three horizontal stripes of yellow, black and white forming a triple colored cross against a general background of forest green. Each symbol and color seen on the flag has a specific meaning and purpose.
The first official version of Dominica’s flag was officially revealed on November 3rd 1978 at the Government headquarters. It was designed by Alwin Bully for a flag competition held earlier that year. Whereas most flags have a maximum of four colors, Dominica’s national flag has eight which makes it more complex and expensive to produce.
There are so many versions of the Dominica National Flag going around. According to this article, the stars are lime green. When I was in primary school, the stars we were taught about on the flag were all yellow, and my child is presently learning in school now that the stars are forest green. I wish Mr. Alwain Bully would put out a statement on his original design – the TRUE flag of Dominica.
I agree. I was taught that the stars are lime green but only ever saw 1 version of this. By the time I was in college they were saying it is green with yellow outline. I’m shocked to hear that it is now being taught as forest green. That is the background colour! We need to see the original version. I agree completely.
While we celebrating flag day , I want to know how foreign officials have no respect for our country, our flag do not mean anything to them?
We should take that to the extreme and investigate from the customs officer and( immigration officer too) who dealt with that man on entry into our country ? we need plenty information here ,
was he granted any special privileges on entry, and under whose instructions . If his case was opened by customs ,as it should have been , was there any noticeable sum of money in there ? as he would have no access to any large sum of money from a local bank without one local citizen knowing ?
Heads should roll here , suppose it was a case of explosives that man was carrying on entry into Dominica , let’s take that to the extreme OK. Explore all the security violation possibilities , and the possible risk of Dominicans lives .
That one should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet if it was meant as a diversion to the billion dollars question ?