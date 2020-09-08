Dominica confirms two more cases of COVID-19; total active cases now 6

Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed, National Epidemiologist, has announced via a live broadcast this evening that Dominica has confirmed two more active cases of COVID-19.
The two new cases, as with the other 4 recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, have all been imported.
The latest positive cases are of a 59-year-old female and a 35-year-old male. Dr. Ahmed said that both were asymptomatic.
This announcement brings the total number of active cases to 6 and the total number of confirmed cases to 24.
The two infected individuals have been in isolation since September 5th when they both tested positive after undergoing rapid tests on arrival and their test results were subsequently confirmed via PCR testing.
9 Comments
I’m tired of this covid BS. Doesn’t anyone care about facts. More people dying from suicides and violence created from the economic misery and govt tyranny. NoT from Covid. 6 cases BFD. Take off the mask open the border and stop the scare tactics.
Maybe the test kits are not good in the country they came from
A warning bell is being sounded, and it appears that no one is paying heed. 6 cases, all imported, and at least 4 asymptomatic. This is a worrying trend, because 1 asymptomatic miss, and you can all of a sudden find 8-10 non-imported cases. Are we really ready to deal with such a calamity? Do we really have the resources to handle a big number of cases all at once? I don’t have the answers, but I think we should look at the trend, and question our level of preparedness, and our prevention processes.
As far as I can see only Skerro and his boy benefiting from the COVID Pandemic. As long as the Villas in Possie can hold people, innocent covidfree people will be quarantined JUST FOR THE MONEY.
Not saying everyone tested was negative but that mandatory imprisoning of people who are covid free in dirty, smelly cell-like apartment for a week at such exorbitant prices is a damn SCAM. Dca small and contacting tracing is easy. Those away can’t even visit ailing and elderly family or even on an emergency because mandatory quarantine to fill the coffers of unscrupulous men eats up their time. What a shame because they sell the validity of this SCAM by playing on the fears of people.
All I hear is imported case how many people from Dominica have you all tested close the boarder and stop crying about imported case tonia
The cases of COVID-19 in Dominica are now steadily climbing. It’s becoming worrisome. Let’s all do our part in order to avoid any local spread of this deadly disease.
Hope all six present cases recover fully.
Well it’s good that these cases were in isolation since arrival. That would take off the burden of contact tracing and the likelihood of any transmission locally.
If those people must have a test confirming it was done 3 days before the arrive in Dominica, and the test is positive, why do they still travel?
Because I cannot see how a person is negative, especially all the period of that pandemic and up 3 days before they plan to travel, and they are tested positive 3 days later; or did they do the test at all?