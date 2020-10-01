Dominica Council Of Ageing hosts Virtual Gospel Concert to celebrate month of the elderly

In order to commemorate the close of the month of the elderly the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) will host a virtual gospel concert in grand style this evening.

This was according to President of the DCOA Ophelia Olivaccé Marie during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday.

She said the DCOA is also using the opportunity to observe International Day of Older Persons.

“The Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) is seeing the end of the month of the elderly this evening and we are doing it in grant style,” she said. “It’s going to be a virtual gospel concert.”

She continued, “It promises to be good, we had a very good sound check and mini- rehearsal this morning and it is very clear.”

Olivaccé Maria believes that the event will reach a number of people.

“It is a small programme but I promise that you will be fulfilled by the end of the programme,” she stated.

She mentioned further that the featured artiste of the event is Jerry Lloyd.

Lloyd is said to be Dominica’s renowned gospel artiste who has travelled the world with his music.

“The people who know his music know that he does something called gospel-lypso, he also composes in reggae, in cadence music and other genres,” Olivaccé Maria said.

Other performances will come from Lady S, Nigel Lawrence Jr. and Lady of Song Ophelia.

The event is expected to begin at 6:00PM and will be live streamed on the Dominica Council on Ageing Facebook page, Youtube, Comesee TV and multi-solutions which is the main streaming agency.

The Month of the Elderly was held under the theme : “The Elderly: Surviving the Pandemic”.