Dominica Council on Ageing is seeking more field officers

The Dominica Council on Aging or DCOA is on a mission to find more field officers to assist in various districts around the country.

The organizations President Ophelia Olivaccé Marie said only two officers are presently assisting “and the country is big,” she said.

Marie said there are several plans and ideas to help the older people in Dominica but they are being hampered by limited resources.

“Because they do have the ideas, but they need to work them out so that our seniors will have a better sense of their life,” Marie noted.

Meantime plans are underway to hold a workshop for elders dubbed, “Love you Seniors” to be held at the University of the West Indies open campus in November.

The workshop will be held in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development and the UWI Open Campus.

“There they will be looking at particular issues that affect senior citizens and illnesses that affect them,” Marie explained. “It’s a way of introducing matters surrounding seniors.”

She continued, “I am happy that there is so much interest and a willingness to educate ourselves and respect and honour the seniors who have gone ahead of us, but who have so much that they can offer to us.”

From September 1st to October 1st, the DCOA celebrated the ‘Month of the Elderly’ under the theme: “Pioneers of Resilience-The Journey to Age Equality”

“I must say that the ‘Month of the Elderly’ went pretty well,” she told DNO.

Some of the month’s activities included a senior island walk, a talk show on DBS Radio, and grandparents Day in the communities.