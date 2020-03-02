Dominica Electoral Office clears the air on false Laplaine/La Ronde election notice

Dominica News Online - Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 10:54 AM
The Electoral Office of Dominica seeks to clear the air regarding a false “Election Notice” issued ahead of the Laplaine/La Ronde Village Council Election slated to be conducted today March 2nd 2020.

The official election notice issued by the Chief Elections Officer lists all nine (9) candidates duly nominated to contest today’s election. The fake notice, however, only lists a single candidate.

Chief Elections Officer Ian Michael Anthony has said, “The General Public, and in particular residents of Lapaline and La Ronde are informed that the Electoral Office is in no way associated with the election campaign of Mr Jason Fontaine, nominated to contest the Laplaine/La Ronde village council elections.

As is customary, and was done in this case, the Office has put out one (1) notice naming all the candidates nominated to conduct the election.

Accordingly, residents of Laplaine and La Ronde are asked to ignore the “election notice” purportedly put out by the Chief Elections Officer and naming Jason Fontaine as the only candidate.”

Mr Anthony also urged electors to cast ballots in today’s election, reminding them that, as is usual in Local Government elections, each elector will be able to cast a single ballot, voting for multiple candidates between the hours that the polls are open.

“Meanwhile, the office urges electors in Laplaine and La Ronde to go out on Monday March 2nd 2020 and cast their vote.

Residents are reminded that they can vote for up to five (5) candidates of their choice and that the polls will open at 8am and close at 5pm.”

The candidates listed to contest today’s election are:

1. Elizabeth COLLAIRE
2. Tristan EUSEBE
3. Jason FONTAINE
4. Alvin JAMES
5. Jones JAMES
6. Audin JOHN
7. Ellen JOSEPH
8. Ella LAUDAT
9. Frantz SAINT JEAN

