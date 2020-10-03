Dominica Freedom Party to celebrate its 52nd Anniversary

The Dominica Freedom Party will observe it 52 nd Anniversary with a number of activities beginning on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Current political Leader Mr. Kent .Vital and other members will attend mass at the Roseau Roman Catholic Cathedral Chapel tomorrow, Sunday at 7:00Am.

The Party was formed by a group of Dominicans who came together in July 1968 and called themselves the Freedom Fighters to oppose the passage of the Seditious and Undesirable Publication Act which was termed the “Hush Your Mouth Bill” by Miss. Mary Eugenia Charles who was a member of the group.

In August 1968 the group went around the country to educate the people on the negative impact of the Bill on Freedom of expression in Dominica and collected

signatures as they went around as further opposition to the Act.

They held a demonstration in Roseau in September 1968 and presented the signatures to the government. The Freedom Fighters and the National Democrat Movement came together on Thursday 10 th October 1968 to form the Dominica Freedom Party and they espoused a very ambitious policy programme to serve and improve the social well – being of the people of Dominica.

The Party served Dominica well as the official Opposition from 1970 to 1980 and in government 1980 to 1995. During its 15 years in government led by the late Dame Mary Eugenia Charles, the party governed in the best interest of citizens and provided strong, decisive, honest, capable, transparent and result-oriented leadership to the benefit of all.

The party has over the years of its existence made and continues to make a tremendous contribution to the politics, democracy, governance and the

development of Dominica. The schedule of events to mark the anniversary include, a talk on the party’s history on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM and a replay of a BBC documentary on Ms. Charles’ contribution to the party,country, region and international community; a Membership drive; Attending church service at the Truth and Grace Fellowship Global on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 9:15AM; Replaying on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 a CaribNationTelevision interview with Mr. Gabriel Christian on the Biography of Dame Eugenia Charles, her contribution to the DFP, Dominica, the region and the international community.

The events also include, a visit to the Soufriere Constituency (which is the birth place of the Dominica Freedom Party) on Sunday October 18, 2020. An online lecture will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to be delivered by Dr. Tennyson S. D. Joseph Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of the West Indies on the topic “A Modern Political Party for the Challenges of a New Caribbean an Agenda for Political Renewal”.

The online lecture will also be carried live on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM and on TDN online radio. Moreover, a discussion on the party’s achievements and way forward will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM. The political leader Mr. Kent Vital and members of the Dominica Freedom Party are proud of the party’s achievements and contribution to the country and its people over its 52 years of existence. The executive committee is at present engaged with Dominicans at home and abroad in building a strong and viable political organisation to provide honest leadership and to again govern the affairs of the country