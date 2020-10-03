Dominica Freedom Party to celebrate its 52nd Anniversary

The Dominica Freedom Party will observe it 52 nd Anniversary with a number of activities beginning on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Current political Leader Mr. Kent .Vital and other members will attend mass at the Roseau Roman Catholic Cathedral Chapel tomorrow, Sunday at 7:00Am.
The Party was formed by a group of Dominicans who came together in July 1968 and called themselves the Freedom Fighters to oppose the passage of the Seditious and Undesirable Publication Act which was termed the “Hush Your Mouth Bill” by Miss. Mary Eugenia Charles who was a member of the group.
In August 1968 the group went around the country to educate the people on the negative impact of the Bill on Freedom of expression in Dominica and collected
signatures as they went around as further opposition to the Act.
They held a demonstration in Roseau in September 1968 and presented the signatures to the government. The Freedom Fighters and the National Democrat Movement came together on Thursday 10 th October 1968 to form the Dominica Freedom Party and they espoused a very ambitious policy programme to serve and improve the social well – being of the people of Dominica.
The Party served Dominica well as the official Opposition from 1970 to 1980 and in government 1980 to 1995. During its 15 years in government led by the late Dame Mary Eugenia Charles, the party governed in the best interest of citizens and provided strong, decisive, honest, capable, transparent and result-oriented leadership to the benefit of all.
The party has over the years of its existence made and continues to make a tremendous contribution to the politics, democracy, governance and the
development of Dominica. The schedule of events to mark the anniversary include, a talk on the party’s history on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM and a replay of a BBC documentary on Ms. Charles’ contribution to the party,country, region and international community; a Membership drive; Attending church service at the Truth and Grace Fellowship Global on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 9:15AM; Replaying on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 a CaribNationTelevision interview with Mr. Gabriel Christian on the Biography of Dame Eugenia Charles, her contribution to the DFP, Dominica, the region and the international community.
The events also include, a visit to the Soufriere Constituency (which is the birth place of the Dominica Freedom Party) on Sunday October 18, 2020. An online lecture will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to be delivered by Dr. Tennyson S. D. Joseph Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of the West Indies on the topic “A Modern Political Party for the Challenges of a New Caribbean an Agenda for Political Renewal”.
The online lecture will also be carried live on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM and on TDN online radio. Moreover, a discussion on the party’s achievements and way forward will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 on Freedom and You radio programme on Q95FM. The political leader Mr. Kent Vital and members of the Dominica Freedom Party are proud of the party’s achievements and contribution to the country and its people over its 52 years of existence. The executive committee is at present engaged with Dominicans at home and abroad in building a strong and viable political organisation to provide honest leadership and to again govern the affairs of the country
11 Comments
What happen to my comment.
ADMIN: It should be published. Please check again.
Congratulations to the Dominica Freedom Party on their 52nd anniversary.
I remembered the Glory Days when the DFP was in Government. Money was flowing on the Island and everyone had their independence on taking care of themselves.
Under DFP there were several manufacturing jobs and business. DCP, Silver textile, Benjashoes, Candle Industries, Paul’s pasta, candy manufacturers, Furniture and wood work business , Agriculture at its best, fast growing tourism industry and many more.
Including the best Primary Health Care in the southern Hemisphere.
Thanks to people like Mr. Johnson Boston for keeping the DFP alive.
Based on the political situation in Dominica, I believe the DFP have a very good chance forming the next Government in Dominica.
Happy Anniversary and best wishes!! Thank you for your continued service to our beloved country.
Congratulations to the Dominica Freedom on its 52nd Anniversary.
We need to get back to the principles of good governance and a time when government worked for the best interest of the country. A time when politicians were men and women of honor led by a woman who cane from a grounded roots of hard work and excellence. Dominica need the principles of the old freedom party to take it back to the future.
Congratulations DFP on the observance of 52nd Anniversary. DFP has contributed greatly to the development of Dominica and the people. DFP has provided strong, stable, honest and responsible government to our beloved country. I am feeling a new vibration from the DFP and it makes me glad
If only it was Lazarus. DEAD Freedom party, will never be reincarnated in the eyes of the people. Dominica today, a 52yr old Wo/Man is a very sick individual both in Mental, physical, and Spiritual. A materially decayed entity we continue to see or read about, is what the DFP have become. The Part played by Ms Charles/ Dominica freedom Party during the Caribbean peoples march for self determination, in the 70′ plus her own internal insurgency, will forever put this WASTE Political Party, in the deep pits of OBLIVION. History tells us that the Freedom party of Dominica, together with the Jamaica Labour Party, were the first to experiment with the new age Right Wing conservatism that have made their people servers and beggars while supporting the Reagan and Trump Destructive and Evil International policies. History will continue to condemned the Dominica Freedom party, their Leader have long been dead to the present, leaving her followers in a very dark SPACE. Freedom ent FREE non!.
Congratulation DFP on the observance of 52nd Anniversary. Yes Dominica has benefited from the work of the DFP. I can feel a new vibration from the DFP and that makes me glad
One wonder how much this guy knows about his own party
because the party was once named. DUPP. Dominica United Peoples Party. In time of Frank Barron, Elkin Henry, And others is after it named Freedom Fighters but that name did not last long because of the word ( Fighters) their supporters find it was to much of a rogue name.
One wonder how much this guy knows about his own party
Is there still a freedom party na?😀😀😀😀