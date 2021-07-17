Dominica has 11 total active cases; 81 contacts under investigation as of July 16th

In the latest graphical COVID update released by the Ministry of Health Dominica’s active COVID cases have jumped from 5 to 11 with a total of 81 contacts now under investigation.
How did Covid enter Grandfond??? Did a poto labourite allow to go to Grand Fond without quarantine????? How did that happen???
Give details, and stop the lies!!!
OK so Grand Fond seems to be under siege and I would like to know; who fell asleep at the wheel? Did the parl rep really make her political friends from the BVI go home without testing or quarantine? Just asking a question. Well that village is going under lock down for sure.
Dear Dominicans, this virus doesn’t care about the divisions that preoccupy us: creed, class, politics, gender, locality or wealth. The inability to unite across those lines has so far kept the world from ending the pandemic. Maybe we, on our beloved and blessed island can achieve what others haven’t. Now is the time to suspend our grievances and present a unified front at ALL levels to defeat the coronavirus. That means, government and opposition coming together and speaking as one to the people. That means people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, believers or unbelievers, young or old, agreeing to take this virus seriously and doing what it takes to halt community spread in DA. Even if you don’t believe COVID is real, put your fellow citizens at ease by cooperating. In a country with limited health resources, could you live with the consequences if it turns out you were wrong? And please everyone, understand that ‘airborne’ means it’s in the air you breathe – no droplets required.
It’s not as easy as that, trust me. Before anything like that could happen the ruler would have to give us independently audited accounts of the CBI program. All you are trying to do is using a situation like that, which was made worse by the reckless behaviour of Skerrit and other DLP Apostels in the first Place, to sweep the major issues under the carpet. In days of pure DLP propaganda and spin YOU have to do better then that. Skerrit said he doesn’t need Lennox or the UWP for anything in fact he said Dominica doesn’t need an opposition. So, here we go. Fly your kite of distraction somewhere else. WE are not buying any stale fish.
And again, COVID couldn’t care less about all those details. Just like climate change, we will definitely lose the fight if we don’t grow up and start attacking the pressing issues instead of each other. Or we can keep going like nothing can change – but for sure our challenges will remain unimpressed and unimpeded.
You were told already, we don’t buy stale fish!
Now is the time for politicians to stop breaking their own protocol. KUMBAYA can’t stop covid.
ask the parl rep of grand fond
With 81 track and trace subjects, there is a strong chance the virus is already in the community. We should be advised of the details so those in targeted towns and villages can be made aware and take extra precautions
But if everybody have to have a negative test result before they get on a plane to enter Dominican Airspace, when they get off that plane in Dominica, when they leave quarantine at a Recommended facility, and after they leave that quarantine facilit, then before they get back on the plane to get out of Dominica???!!!
How and where those cases came about, and where did they come from???
Just like the Delta Variant: since February 21st the US implemented their rule about people must be tested negative before they enter the US, when they leave the US and whenever they get where they going they must show a negative symptom so how did the US get so many cases between February 21st and now???
Allyou people reading this need to think this through critically, and connect the dots,,,
All these checks and testing to monitor and eliminate exposure of this ScamDemic so where is thees new cases and transmissions/exposures coming from???
“Inflated Case-count. The incredibly broad definition of “Covid case”, used all over the world, lists anyone who receives a positive test as a “Covid19 case”, even if they never experienced any symptoms .”
https://washingtonwatch.org/caught-red-handed-cdc-changes-test-thresholds-to-virtually-eliminate-new-covid-cases/
Go back to the 2 days of quarantining for fully vaccinated persons and the full week for non vaccinated ppl.
Ebeh ebbed chu nou paytay! Good thing I have taken the vaccination
The question really is why the sudden jump? On the other hand those who are vaccinated need not worry even if its not perfect. It will really be like a mild flue. But those who are standing aside and refusing to take the vaccine well tempeee pou yoe! Let them follow the nay sayers like Blessings and they go see. Bonda yoe fan! That Delta variant eh playing.
congratulations you took an experimental drug (still under emergency use authorization in the US – NOT apprvoed by the FDA) that had to be paused at least TWICE and has reports of negative side effects growing by the day. And all this for a disease with less than 1% IFR for relatively healthy people under 60. And the best part is it’s no guarantee that you won’t catch the virus.
I know that would happen.
I am seeing too much sewo and lack of protocols. No masks etc. Fool around still.
Already the Health care system is on the brink of collapse. Clinics do not have the nedications to give patients, very worrying indeed.
Then just take the jab. Benifits outweigh the risks so far.
Greed and sewo of the population together with corruption and utter incompetence of the government are the things that will ultimately kill our country stone dead.
What is to be blamed for this, is the removal of mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated people.
I task the minister for health and the government of Dominica to reinstate this mandatory quarantine.
Our quarantine process has proven very effective. Why changed it? smh.
As long as there are exceptions to the rule, all this is nonsense anyway. Have you asked Skerrit why he was not in quarantine when he came back from Venezuela. Covid 19 is bad in Venezuela in part because the totalitarian regime consistently under reports cases and death.
Are any health officials checking to see if the relatively young people who are dying recently were vaccinated? And if there may be a correlation?
Let us do like Texas stop testing people for Covid, open the borders, let people vaccinate if they want to, let us live people alone to decide there destiny, it is CALLED FREEDOM.
Are you serious?
So why is the information so sketchy?
delta has arrived that’s why
Dominica has done well so far in managing COVID 19 cases. However, the number of infections around the world is rapidly increasing. The BVI presently is awash with a large number of active cases.
We must always remember the three (3) W’s.
Wash your hands
Wear your mask
Watch your distance
Dominica is high up on the list of least infected countries along with a whole slew of other islands and states that people have never heard of and have lower populations than the average first world city district. The most well-known and heavily travelled and populated countries have the highest case rates (if you can even trust those numbers).
This had little to do with “handling” the virus. It was always about movement of people which is why China in early days limited the flow of people from Wuhan to other parts of China but allowed people from Wuhan to travel to other countries. This is why the solution always was to shut of the infection from the source through travel restrictions on the source (CHINA) but we were lead to believe there was no pandemic while the source country was scrambling to limit the flow of people within their own borders.
I remember a guy who tried to do this but was called racist…by the same guy who later restricted travel to India. SMDH