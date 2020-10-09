Dominica launches “Safe in Nature” programme to protect visitors during COVID-19

Dominica has launched Safe in Nature, a programme geared at providing a safe experience to visitors from major tourism markets to the Nature Island during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Safe in Nature logo was also launched to the public.
The Safe in Nature commitment program is a result of the collective work of The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Discover Dominica Authority, Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association along with other tourism stakeholders, geared to revive the tourism industry.
Safe in Nature commitment program will ensure a managed experience throughout the first 5 –7 days of visitors arriving to Dominica. This managed experience includes the transportation services to and from the ports of entry, stay at a certified accommodation to include the activities and amenities on site, transportation services to select locations for destination activities, These destination activities include water based and land based activities.
Safe in Nature also involves the holistic care of visitors to the Nature Island. Wellness, being a major part of the lifestyle here on Dominica translates to Safe in Nature through the provision of wholesome and delicious creole cuisine, to local herbal teas and rum punches to cure all ailments, to our natural sulphur spas and of course natural skin care products.
“We are excited to announce the Safe in Nature commitment brand! To those thinking about travel, those thinking about visiting us to experience our rich cultural celebrations and cuisine, those needing a well-deserved break from chaos and crowds, those needing rejuvenation, we extend a warm invitation to Dominica where you, your family and friends will be Safe in Nature!” Words from the Honourable Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives.
With the launch of Dominica’s Caricom Travel Bubble in August which affords persons from select destinations relaxed entry and on-island requirements to now launching Safe in Nature, Dominica guarantees its visitors a true nature island feel on island while maintaining the safety of Dominicans and visitors alike.
Samantha Letang, Marketing Executive at Discover Dominica Authority expressed that “Dominica is not only a vacation, but a discovery and travel to Dominica especially now, can be transformative and the antidote to relieve the stress that many individuals and families are currently feeling.”
She states, “Dominica affords its visitors with world renowned diving, secluded sites and attractions perfect for distancing, top class hiking, out of the ordinary romantic escapes, an indigenous Kalinago population, healthy and tasty cuisine and so much more. And now we give you all this guaranteeing you will be Safe in Nature.
The tourism sector has definitely been heavily hit by this pandemic but with increased opportunities afforded through new partnerships in the airline industry along with solidifying those existing relationships, and now with the Safe in Nature commitment to visitors offering a managed experience while on island, the tourism sector now has the opportunity to re-cover.
Details of “Safe in Nature” managed experience can be found on the travel advisory page of Discover Dominica Authority at www.discoverdominica.com. Visitors should look to the actual experiences from their preferred accommodations who will detail such in the near future as the experiences are approved.
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045, or visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
9 Comments
A regurgitated concept from st Lucia dressed with another name.
Why the government charging return citizens 225 a night no breakfast nothing at all this is just a money making thing some people get stuck duing thing situations
The government charging citizens of dominica who return home 225 a night no breakfast nothing at all
Perhaps a commitment to nature should include a commitment from women of African decent to be committed to the beauty of their own natural attributes – including the hair on your head – rather than faking the attributes of other nationalities.
Roger, I don’t agree with you on this one. Everyone is free to put on their head what they want as long as it causes no public offence. Why restrict women like that and stereotype them?
Is there a difference between one person entering Dominica as tourist to go to a hotel and a native Dominican with negative test before departure and on arrival hoping to go to his residence willing to be quarantiened for the 5 to 7 days, being visited by the health department ? In my case as an example i would be entering my house which has been locked up for almost one year ,i am the only one entering and living in the house therefore can Denise, Samantha or any one involved explain why i should be treated like a criminal at my own expense after spending hundreds of thousand of dollars ,go through all the protocols they use words like tourists and family getting released from life .Is this a concern about health of Dominicans or survival of the tourist industry and hotels plus tax collection ?
Where are the WORLD RENOWNED HOLISTIC rehab facilities with SKILLED Dominican workers to treat the young generation that grew under this present administration who were affected by the inpouring of drug cartels and foreign/domestic pedophiles entering illegally via “back door” “relaxed entry” pathways. Were these children “SAFE IN NATURE” by an administration who participated for 20 years in allowing the illegal entry of “poor people” – the damage control narrative. Which website or telephone numbers can these children be directed to as easily as Dominica’s opulent foreign travel accommodation arrangements.
Weren’t Dominicans told that they don’t need to ask “fancy” questions regarding the inability of a PM who is also Finance Minister with several other Ministries who still found it challenging to produce “financial stimulus packages” for Citizens affected by the man-made government lockdown in a Pandemic. OUR ANCESTORS WERE DENIED AN EDUCATION. PONDER ON THIS FANCY BRAINY…
More empty talk from an empty government with nothing of substance to offer. With all her talk about “Safe in nature” I didn’t hear anything to make me, a born and bread Dominican, or visitors to want to come and enjoy the safe in nature they talking about. I mean let’s be real. If I as a Dominican want to visit an island in the Caribbean that is safe you think I will leave St. Lucia that has everything to offer plus lots of nature and much more covid-19 safe than Dominica, with a population of 181,889 and only 27 confirmed cases of covid-19 with Zero deaths, compared to the Shipwreck Dominica with a mere 72,032 people and 32 confirmed cases and zero deaths? All you shipwrecked the country with the corruption of Skerrit and now you trying to appeal to visitors?
Safe in Nature – Dominica certified
May I ask who certified Dominica in regards to safe in nature? Perhaps that dodgy PM?
Furthermore, how does Dominica guarantee it’s visitors that they are Safe in Nature?
What is a tourism managed Experience?
Maybe it’s just another heap of bull manure, the same kind we do get daily from this failed and corrupt government?