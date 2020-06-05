Dominica lodge support efforts by first responders to combat COVID-19

The District Grand Lodge of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, under the auspices of the United Grand Lodge of England,

comprises 21 member Lodges in ten (10) countries, spread over the Caribbean Sea from St. Thomas USVI in the North to Grenada

in the South.

On behalf of our District and in response to the devastating effect that the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic has had on member countries generally, our member lodge here in Dominica, namely St George Lodge 3421 EC is pleased to reach out and make a charitable donation (a twenty-two cubic foot refrigerator) in recognition of the valiant First Responders and Front line Heroes who have selflessly rendered service in our community.

The District in responding to feedback from our heroes, is presenting to the China Friendship Hospital dormitory where the COVID 19 staff are housed.

This ceremony is one of several which is being simultaneously conducted throughout the District. Tomorrow Thursday 4th of June, another donation will be made to the Dominica Nurses Association as we endeavor to continue the practice of “Charity: The distinguished characteristic of a Freemason’s Heart”

“Freemasonry – Making Good Men Better.”