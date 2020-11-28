Dominica only Caribbean country on National Geographic’s ‘best of the world’ 2021 list

Dominica is the only Caribbean country on National Geographic’s best of the world 2021 list which examines timeless places to visit under 5 categories (Adventure, Culture and History, Nature, Family, Sustainability).

In an article released earlier this month National Geographic states, ” these superlative destinations speak of resilient communities, innovative conservation efforts, and thrilling opportunities for future explorations.”

The report comes from the Global editors of National Geographic Travel.

Dominica is introduced in a way that highlights our current climate policy under the headline: “Caribbean adventure tourism helps fuel this island’s climate resiliency.”

