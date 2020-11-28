Dominica only Caribbean country on National Geographic’s ‘best of the world’ 2021 list

Dominica is the only Caribbean country on National Geographic’s best of the world 2021 list which examines timeless places to visit under 5 categories (Adventure, Culture and History, Nature, Family, Sustainability).
In an article released earlier this month National Geographic states, ” these superlative destinations speak of resilient communities, innovative conservation efforts, and thrilling opportunities for future explorations.”
The report comes from the Global editors of National Geographic Travel.
Dominica is introduced in a way that highlights our current climate policy under the headline: “Caribbean adventure tourism helps fuel this island’s climate resiliency.”
11 Comments
On the behalf of the people of Dominica we thank you national geographic, the next time you choose to evaluate the islands of the Caribbean, Dominica in particular, the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica would like you to evaluate our country on growth and development, rate of unemployment, poverty, how the country is be managed, its economical growth, crime rate per capita, where Dominica was twenty-five years ago as to where it is at this point in time. Politician ruling our courts……………………………….. Transparency or lack thereof, abuse of power and constitution
violation, why the current government is trying it’s best not to have an opposition leader and party, a proper voters list and identification cards, Most of all corruption in the highest places especially among government officials, where bribery is the currency of any decisions made, then you can give us a rational explanation as to how you came to your conclusion of Dominica being the…
Best at being last in the Eastern Caribbean.
I love this. Great news 👍🏽👌🏽💯
This is a fake news. Not true. Dont do that!
Congratulations to Dominica!
Again if our economy was booming, Dominica would have been the most sweetest island in the Caribbean.
Dominica, you’ve been getting lots of VISITS since Christopher Columbus, yet your GDP for years have held steady at.
You’ve been accepting ‘climate resilience’ funding from visiting donors seen and unseen for years for incremental returns and your GDP is –
Why do you need others to remind you of the sustainable resources of your own country, you have not been creative enough to turn into PROFIT. Now you’re dependant on foreigners to tell you what our elders already practiced from everlasting, having left their blueprint for you to follow. You’re employing strangers as VISITING paid employees who need a job themselves to tell you what you already know and have failed to implement and you’re calling that SUCCESS What? Shredding myself of any false pride and foolish ‘dignified’ robes, I’ll continue to poke at the obvious on this cleverly controlled forum while Dominicans can’t even band as ONE against unfair practices of foreign proxies. The showpiece syndrome, how’s that going?
That’s good, more people are being impressed. Just don’t let them take Dominica from us, seeing that it was once taken from the Kalinago, be sure and transparent to let us know what’s in the MOU’s with people from the outside (aka outsiders) …. is that too much to ask?
All that praise and minimum wage $4
Dominica is absolutely the Caribbean’s best naturally aesthetic country. There is no doubt about that. Unfortunately, it’s the worst governed ‘democracy’ in the region.
The word’ ‘resilience’ is an oxymoron in Dominica. When there is a short spell of inclement weather, there are rock falls, landslides, severe erosion of roads, flooding, etcetera.
The country has enormous potential for development but is the worst underdeveloped island in the Eastern Caribbean due to widespread corruption, lack of strategic planning and no vision by the powers that be.
Very commendable
I saw a list recently with the top 25 destinations to visit in the Caribbean…… Dominica did not make the list!!!!!
Someone must be doing some publicity….. damage control.
De buck stops when you see the tourism market boom….talk to the taxi drivers and tour guides and operators.
This damage control is worse than de promise of an international airport to begin construction in the first quarter of 2021!
De ting is…..how does Dominica use that to boost tourism.