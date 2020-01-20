Dominica records first road fatality for the year

Dominica recorded its first road fatality for 2020. According to police reports, twenty-seven-year-old Gibson Kimian Esprit lost his life following a road accident on Saturday.

The collision occurred at around 9pm in Castle Comfort.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards, said Esprit was riding a scooter registration number PI543 in a northerly direction on the road when he lost control.

“The scooter landed forcefully on the road and Esprit sustained injuries about his body particularly his head,” the police PRO said.

Esprit was reportedly transported by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was examined by a medical doctor and admitted.

The following day (Sunday), he succumbed to his injuries and was officially pronounced dead.

Esprit’s body was escorted to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.