Dominica secures first qualified athlete for Tokyo Olympics

Dominica has secured its first qualified athlete for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo Japan.

Thea Lafond booked her spot on the big stage during the weekend; jumping 14:33 meters at the 2020 University of Albany Winter Classic Competition in New York.

The Olympic qualifying mark is 14.32 meters.

Lafond said she is happy to have qualified after recently suffering from an injury which made her incapable of competing at the world championships in 2019.

“I started rehab almost immediately after my injury, literally a few hours later…and just to be back at a place where I can feel like I can perform at this level and to feel like this is just the beginning, is truly a blessing,” she said.

Lafond said now her goal is accomplished, her main focus will be on improving her skills.

Meantime, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Billy Doctrove said he is very proud of Lafond’s efforts and hard work after her injury.

Doctrove said he hopes her qualifying can act as a catalyst for other Dominican athletes.

“We will continue supporting her in her efforts to even increase and improve her distance in her jumps and I’m hoping that other athletes possibly would take that and recognize that they too can…qualify,” he said.

In 2018, Lafond jumped 13.92 meters at the Commonwealth Games and secured a historic bronze medal for Dominica.

She was the first Dominican to achieve this mile stone.