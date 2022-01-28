Dominica SiFoCol Alumni Association (DSAA) seeks help to care for Dominicans with kidney disease

PRESS RELEASE - DSAA – Dominica SiFoCol Alumni Association - Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 9:58 AM
The Dialysis Committee of The Dominica SiFoCol (Sixth Form College) Alumni Association, DSAA, whose campaign is supported by the Dominica Hospital Authority, are kindly requesting your assistance with obtaining much needed dialysis equipment and supplies for Dominicans with kidney disease.

The Dialysis Committee of the Dominica SiFoCol Alumni Association (DSAA) moved into action after witnessing firsthand, the challenges faced by a former classmate, colleague, and friend as he traversed the long distance from a rural area into Roseau, several times a week for life saving treatment. Sadly, he succumbed to kidney disease about 9 months ago. DSAA is raising funds in his honor to further support efforts in Dominica to bring dialysis treatment and care to the rural parts of the island.
The goal this year is to raise USD$110,000 towards the purchase of ancillary supplies, shipment, and training costs for 2 dialysis machines. To date, less than two months since starting the campaign, we have raised USD$22,612.65, a bit over 20% of our stated goal. This will advance treatment capability, and will impact educational and prevention campaigns related to the importance of kidney health.
Your Donation will bring essential Dialysis Care to Patients in Rural areas!
Thank you for your assistance!

*Dominical SifoCol Alumni Association (DSAA) is a registered charitable organization.

We can all play a role in ensuring that these machines are available for our people in the North of Dominica. Please donate and share. a. GoFundMe – https://gofund.me/198c45b9

 

The following are Additional Donation Avenues:
b. PayPal – PayPal.me/USASiFoColAlumnic. National Bank Checking Account #115400612.d. MoBanking ID #5551886e. Venmo – @SiFoColAlumnif. Cash App – $SiFoColAlumni

Dominica SiFoCol Alumni Association is a registered Non Profit Corporation in the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Official Alumni Association of The Dominica State College.

Inaugural and Current Board of Directors:

President: Mr. Wayne Liburd

1st Vice President: Dr. Jennifer Liburd

2nd Vice President: Mr. Keith Benjamin

Secretary: Dr. Valda Henry

Treasurer: Mr. Nicholas Bruno

Director: Mr. Paul Phillip

Director: Mr. Irvin Durand

DSAA was the brainchild of a group of close knitted alumni who recognized the need to pool the talents and resources of all alumni, to give back to the local community in an impactful way.

In a little over a year after being launched, DSAA is proud to announce the following accomplishments:

•Sponsored weekly transportation costs to China-Friendship hospital on behalf of a member

•Donation of over $7,700 towards a member’s funeral costs

•Donation of over $10,700 to the citizens of St. Vincent following the volcano eruption, through the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College

•Donation of 13 Subject Prizes to the 2021 graduating class of the Dominica State College

•5 scholarship awards: Convent High School (2); Concord Primary School (2); St. Martin School (1)

  1. Pipo
    January 28, 2022

    This is very commendable but wouldn’t it be better if we could: 1 -provide dialysis services in outlying districts 2- alternatively arrange for patients to be housed closer to the hospital 3- and most importantly have facilities & and the skills for renal transplants at our up-to-date new, China funded hospital. Such operations have become almost routine, provided donor organs can be found and relatives can help here.

    • Malatete
      January 28, 2022

      There is no reason why we can not do this. As far as I know the first kidney transplant in the sub region took place in Antigua in 2017. Antigua’s population of 97,000 is only 25,000 more than Dominica’s.

    • Bee
      January 28, 2022

      The article was by the DSAA – Dominica SiFoCol Alumni Association and Not the China Friendship Hospital. Address that comment to the MOH.

