Dominica SiFoCol Alumni Association (DSAA) seeks help to care for Dominicans with kidney disease

The Dialysis Committee of The Dominica SiFoCol (Sixth Form College) Alumni Association, DSAA, whose campaign is supported by the Dominica Hospital Authority, are kindly requesting your assistance with obtaining much needed dialysis equipment and supplies for Dominicans with kidney disease.
*Dominical SifoCol Alumni Association (DSAA) is a registered charitable organization.
We can all play a role in ensuring that these machines are available for our people in the North of Dominica. Please donate and share. a. GoFundMe – https://gofund.me/198c45b9
The following are Additional Donation Avenues:
b. PayPal – PayPal.me/USASiFoColAlumnic. National Bank Checking Account #115400612.d. MoBanking ID #5551886e. Venmo – @SiFoColAlumnif. Cash App – $SiFoColAlumni
Inaugural and Current Board of Directors:
President: Mr. Wayne Liburd
1st Vice President: Dr. Jennifer Liburd
2nd Vice President: Mr. Keith Benjamin
Secretary: Dr. Valda Henry
Treasurer: Mr. Nicholas Bruno
Director: Mr. Paul Phillip
Director: Mr. Irvin Durand
DSAA was the brainchild of a group of close knitted alumni who recognized the need to pool the talents and resources of all alumni, to give back to the local community in an impactful way.
In a little over a year after being launched, DSAA is proud to announce the following accomplishments:
•Sponsored weekly transportation costs to China-Friendship hospital on behalf of a member
•Donation of over $7,700 towards a member’s funeral costs
•Donation of over $10,700 to the citizens of St. Vincent following the volcano eruption, through the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College
•Donation of 13 Subject Prizes to the 2021 graduating class of the Dominica State College
•5 scholarship awards: Convent High School (2); Concord Primary School (2); St. Martin School (1)
4 Comments
This is very commendable but wouldn’t it be better if we could: 1 -provide dialysis services in outlying districts 2- alternatively arrange for patients to be housed closer to the hospital 3- and most importantly have facilities & and the skills for renal transplants at our up-to-date new, China funded hospital. Such operations have become almost routine, provided donor organs can be found and relatives can help here.
There is no reason why we can not do this. As far as I know the first kidney transplant in the sub region took place in Antigua in 2017. Antigua’s population of 97,000 is only 25,000 more than Dominica’s.
The article was by the DSAA – Dominica SiFoCol Alumni Association and Not the China Friendship Hospital. Address that comment to the MOH.