Dominica Solid Waste Management launches waste management campaign for 2021

The Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation in its island wide fight against littering, has developed a waste management campaign for 2021.
Littering leads to the degradation of the natural environment and is of grave concern to the Corporation. The Corporation recognizes the need to raise awareness of this issue at a national level, getting all stakeholders involved in the fight to ensure proper waste management, and accomplishing its goals through sensitization and education of best practices and behavioral change for proper waste disposal.
As we look at 2021, we will also focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and how this campaign can help in its control by keeping our environment clean. A clean environment reflects personal hygiene. The health protocols established by the regular washing and/or sanitization of hands and maintaining clean surroundings is all part of the drive to proper hygiene. Solid Waste plays and integral role in the country’s litter disposal, and underscores the need for inclusion of everyone to achieve is goals.
Our goal is to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle waste to help in proper waste management, thus getting every sector of society involved, as part of the process, is key. Proper waste disposal is everyone business. This will have tremendous positive impact on our country, once we all work together.
Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation, would be elated to work with you, your company, staff, community, the general public to achieve the goals of proper waste management.
If each of us play our part, we all will win.
The campaign shall run for 7 months from the 29th of March to the 29th of October 2021, pulling together key activities to raise awareness of waste management, some of which are:
- The anti-litter competition among the schools
- Erection of billboards
- Video ads on proper waste disposal
- Conferences
- Seminars
- Consultations
- Symposiums
- Waste Diversion Calendar
- Panel discussions
- TV & radio programs
- Posters
- T-shirts
- Litter campaign among the business sector
- Newspaper circulation
- Community focused outreach plan of
- Puzzle & Coloring book
- Waste Management App
- Commercial and individual questioners on Waste Management
The Corporation is seeking to partner with the private sector and the Dominican public in order to ensure the effective implementation of its waste management campaign.
5 Comments
Thank you for the information.
Garçan allyou doh ready yet!!!
No need for no extravagant campaign to waste more money of ideas that will not be fruitful,,,
DA have 2 categories of Rubbish: Yard waste, example food straps, and green material from plants, and Synthetic materials, like Aluminum, plastic, paper, Styrofoam, and glass,,,
The real campaign is to implement a program to separate those categories of rubbish for recycling where food scraps and green waste can be made into compost material to recycle into the agro industry, and collect all those synthetic materials for export for recycling,,,
At that point when allyou want to be a little more ambitious all you can even Market the The Green Waste Compost as “Nature Island Gold” that can be sold nationally and regionally,,,
The synthetic materials can be exported for recycling,,,
This Program can be simply implemented by providing the various communities with the various containers to collect the recycle products,,,
Countless jobs will…
As I have told the leadership of the DSWMC before… when people begin to experience the tangible benefit of lower energy costs through bio fuel production, then you would have truly accomplished something worthy of mention.. till then enjoy your salaries.. same goes for DOWASCO.. as long as brain dead people lead us we will have massive hydro potential remaining untapped while, you people continue to rely on our pockets to improve and maintain your systems… get of your butts and actually do something.. the world is just passing us by while you all are zzzzzzzzzzzzz
The 2021 Waste Management Campaign proposed by the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) is a very important initiative and Dominicans; the business community/ private sector, the government service/ public sector along with the rest of civil society and every citizen and resident should join in the effort to make this important initiative a success.
In addition to this awareness campaign, I would like to recommend the inclusion of an ADOPT-A-SPOT Campaign for inclusion into the program where private businesses, central and local government and community groups or even individuals can ADOPT-A-SPOT along the roadways or within the community that they can help to keep clean and beautify during the 2021 campaign and beyond.
The Waste Management Campaign while not a novel idea is something that should be welcomed by all especially since we pride ourselves as a responsible sustainable society. Let’s all embrace it and support it for the love of country
It would be very helpful to include contact details in order for those interested to reach the Corporation: email, phone, contact person etc. Thanks
ADMIN: They can be contacted used the following information:
Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation
35 Jolly Lane, Goodwill
P.O. Box 79 Roseau
Dominica
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (767) 449 8168
Fax: (767) 449 8173