Dominica vs Anguilla women’s football match cancelled; players test positive for COVID-19

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 30th, 2022 at 1:44 PM
Two friendly football matches which were expected to take place between Dominica and Anguilla this weekend have been cancelled because several of the Dominica players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Dominica Senior Women’s Team was expected to leave the island for Anguilla on Friday January 28 for two matches as a lead up to the Concacaf W qualifiers in February, but with a number of the players unable to travel due to their positive test results, a decision was taken to cancel the trip.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), Gerald George, said the situation is “unfortunate” and disappointing to players, coaches and officials of the DFA given the extensive hours of training, but he noted that there will be other opportunities and the team looks forward to the upcoming qualifiers.

